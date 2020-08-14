Log in
Ad-tech Company Buzzvil Tightens Grip in the US, Japan, Taiwan

08/14/2020 | 12:20am EDT

Buzzvil, a global leader of rewarded ads platform, announced that it launched the world’s first bubble-like ad inventory, Pop, to tighten its grip in the global ad-tech market, including the United States, Taiwan, and Japan.

The Softbank-backed company Buzzvil has more than 100 global publishers, including South Korea's three major mobile carriers and membership operators, such as OK Cashbag, L.Point, CJ ONE, Happy Point, Hana Members, Liiv Mate, as well as Japan’s largest railway company JRE and point operator Ponta. The company is also in talks with U.S. point operator AppKarma and Taiwan’s UUPON.

John Lee, CEO of the company, said, "Buzzvil has dominated the South Korean market with our SDK (software development kit) solutions. With our offices in the U.S., Taiwan, and Japan, we will now provide yet another innovative solution to optimize ad revenue for our global publishers.”

In June, Buzzvil introduced Pop to its enhanced lineup of marketing solutions. This bubble-like unit will act as a shortcut utility tool, allowing the app user to use certain features and consume content of the app right from the home screen. The unit also generates additional ad revenue for publishers by displaying rewarded ads. A patent for this unit has recently been filed.

Buzzvil will apply for patents on a number of machine learning-based technologies, including a dynamic ad system that displays rewarded ads only to valuable customers, and systems that identify fraudulent users so marketers can optimize advertising costs, eventually allowing publishers to see optimal returns.

Meanwhile, Buzzvil recently raised 20.5 billion Korean won (17 million USD) in series C from Mega-7 Club for its compelling reward-based ad tech that maximizes ad revenue for publishers. The Mega-7 Club, dubbed as South Korea’s version of Softbank Vision Fund, consists of returning investors LB Investments, Company K Partners and new investors SBI Investments, Korea Development Bank and Shinhan Bank.

The deal follows the fast-growing company’s series B in 2015 from LB Investments and Company K Partners, alongside other investors, and series A from Softbank Ventures Asia in 2014.


© Business Wire 2020
