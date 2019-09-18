Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AdMaven : Launches AdMaven : Plus, a Loyalty Program That Rewards Publishers' Long-Term Engagement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2019 | 01:43pm EDT

The new loyalty scheme will offer reduced rates, discounts and services including custom reports and support for AdMaven’s most loyal publishers.

AdMaven, the leading digital advertising and publisher monetization company, announced today the launch of AdMaven Plus, its new loyalty program. The new scheme is designed to reward publishers that use AdMaven at the core of their long-term monetization strategy.

As a tiered program, the minimum required time for a publisher to start benefiting from loyalty rewards will be a continuous period of activity of six months. Publishers that use AdMaven for over three years without interruption will have access to the highest level of benefits and services from AdMaven Plus. Annual subscription to AdMaven Plus costs $999 and benefits include:

  • Earn up to an additional 5% ad profit: rewarding loyalty with bonus profits ranging between 1-5% based on loyalty level.
  • Upgraded Payment Terms: loyal customers get earlier payment of their profits. Get your ad revenues faster than ever before with terms that shorten the payment windows for loyal publishers.
  • Custom Reports & In-house analyst: as part of our services for the most loyal customers, AdMaven Plus will offer bespoke services to improve your advertising strategy and planning with insights and reporting from our team of experts.

Mickey Fine, VP Supply at AdMaven, said: “Loyalty is at the core of AdMaven. That's why most publishers that work with us, understand the ROI benefits of a long-term relationship. We feel it’s time to foster and reward the loyalty we have built through relationships with our amazing clients and AdMaven Plus is a fantastic way to help our most loyal customers thrive.”

About AdMaven:

Founded by the best minds in the advertising industry, AdMaven holds over 25 years of experience. AdMaven offers advertisers over 5 billion daily impressions to promote their brands and products. Our highly advanced self-serve platform is at our customers’ disposal to launch campaigns in minutes, using high-quality targeting that will reach the right audience. AdMaven offers a large number of other monetization methods including Popup, NewTab, Banners, lightbox, interstitial, slider and more. AdMaven is able to maximize publishers’ revenue by focusing on CPA instead of CPM or CPC. You can learn more about us at www.ad-maven.com


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:10pERDENE RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT : Commences Drilling Program at the Khundii Gold Project
AQ
02:10pTHE TECH INTERACTIVE : honors global leaders making our world better with innovation
PR
02:10pDEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Meredith Corporation
BU
02:10pMLS Grid achieves Platinum RESO Certification
GL
02:10pPutnam Announces Multi-Class Distribution Rates for Open End Funds
BU
02:09pUBER TECHNOLOGIES : Governor signs law on protections for Uber drivers, others
AQ
02:09pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins Arroyo LLP Announces ViewRay, Inc. (VRAY) Sued for Misleading Shareholders
BU
02:08pAMERICAN VANGUARD CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:08pGENERAL MOTORS : GM Enacts Temporary Layoffs in Canada as U.S. Workers Strike -CNBC
DJ
02:07pBOYD GAMING : En Vogue, Ladies of the ‘80s with Exposé, Shannon and Sweet Sensation, Great White and Slaughter Perform at Cannery in October
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TOTAL : TOTAL : CEO - Attack on Saudi oil facilities will have consequences
2THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Kraft Heinz Shares Slide After 3G Capital Trims Stake -- WSJ
3FEDEX CORPORATION : FedEx Slashes Outlook, Sinking Shares 10% -- WSJ
4CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORPORATION : CREDIT MARKETS: Junk-Bond Investors Cut Energy Positions -- WSJ
5WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG: Wirecard and SoftBank formalize strategic cooperation agreeement

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group