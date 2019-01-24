Log in
AdSport Introduces New Brand and New Website

01/24/2019

PHOENIX, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AdSport, a Phoenix-based full-service sports marketing consultancy, is ringing in 2019 with a new look for the agency that reflects its evolution after 25 years in business.  The rebrand is a complete overhaul with a new logo, wordmark, and website.

“We’re so focused on the work we do for clients that it hasn’t been a priority to look in the mirror,” said AdSport Founder and CEO Gary Knudson. “The business of sports marketing is constantly changing, and we strive to be at the forefront of these changes. The new brand and site will more accurately reflect those aspirations.”

AdSport has enjoyed significant growth over the past decade while servicing some of the most recognizable brands in the country. Our 100 years of combined agency team experience in marketing, advertising, technology, sponsorship, and activation allows us to understand the sports fan, which then enables us to help clients advance their business goals.


Here’s a look at what’s new with AdSport:

Brand Identity

AdSport’s new look, while heavily influenced by the past, symbolizes the agency’s desire to modernize the brand and position the company for continued growth within the sports marketing industry. The new AdSport logo brings a sharp new visual identity, evolving from a two-toned word mark into a bold and dynamic icon that will be a robust identifiable mark moving forward.

Website

AdSport’s new site, www.adsport.com, utilizes responsive design and significantly improved the user experience. The functionality of the new site will better highlight the agency’s work, strategic approach, and offerings.

Insights

Within the new website, AdSport will be focusing on offering thoughts on the latest news within the sports industry, marketing topics, and will even provide glances at what life is like at the AdSport office.  Industry professionals can follow along at www.adsport.com/insights.

About AdSport

AdSport is a full-service, independent sports sponsorship consultancy headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.  The agency, founded in 1994, helps leading brands leverage the power of sports to tap into the passion and loyalty that brands want from an audience.  For more information, please visit www.adsport.com.

Contact:
Gary Knudson 
gary@adsport.com
(602) 262-0500

© GlobeNewswire 2019
