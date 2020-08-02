AdTiger Corporations : FULL EXERCISE OF THE OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION, STABILISING ACTIONS AND END OF STABILISATION PERIOD

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is made pursuant to section 9(2) of the Securities and Futures (Price Stabilizing) Rules (Chapter 571W of the Laws of Hong Kong) Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used in this

announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the prospectus dated 29 June 2020 (the "Prospectus") issued by Adtiger Corporations Limited (虎視傳媒有限公司) (the "Company", together with

its subsidiaries, the "Group").

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer or an invitation to induce an offer by any person to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities. This announcement is not a prospectus. Potential investors should read the Prospectus for detailed information about the Company and the Global Offering described below before deciding whether or not to invest in the Offer Shares.

This announcement is not for release, publication, distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States (including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States and the District of Columbia) or any other jurisdiction where such distribution is prohibited by law. This announcement does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction. The Offer Shares have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended from time to time (the "U.S. Securities Act") or securities law of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States and may not be offered, sold, pledged or transferred within the United States, except in transactions exempt from, or not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act. There will be no public offer of the Offer Shares in the United States. The Offer Shares are being offered and sold outside the United States in offshore transactions in reliance on Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act.

ADTIGER CORPORATIONS LIMITED

虎視傳媒有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1163)

FULL EXERCISE OF THE OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION,

STABILISING ACTIONS AND END OF STABILISATION PERIOD

FULL EXERCISE OF THE OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION

The Company announces that the Over-allotment Option described in the Prospectus and the allotment results announcement dated 9 July 2020 (the "Announcement") has been fully exercised by the Joint Global Coordinators, on behalf of the International Underwriters, on 2 August 2020, in respect of an aggregate of 22,500,000 Shares (the "Over-allotmentShares"), representing 15% of the total number of the Offer Shares initially available under