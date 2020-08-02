|
AdTiger Corporations : FULL EXERCISE OF THE OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION, STABILISING ACTIONS AND END OF STABILISATION PERIOD
08/02/2020 | 06:17am EDT
This announcement is made pursuant to section 9(2) of the Securities and Futures (Price Stabilizing) Rules (Chapter 571W of the Laws of Hong Kong) Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used in this
announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the prospectus dated 29 June 2020 (the "Prospectus") issued by Adtiger Corporations Limited (虎視傳媒有限公司) (the "Company", together with
its subsidiaries, the "Group").
ADTIGER CORPORATIONS LIMITED
虎視傳媒有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1163)
FULL EXERCISE OF THE OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION,
STABILISING ACTIONS AND END OF STABILISATION PERIOD
FULL EXERCISE OF THE OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION
The Company announces that the Over-allotment Option described in the Prospectus and the allotment results announcement dated 9 July 2020 (the "Announcement") has been fully exercised by the Joint Global Coordinators, on behalf of the International Underwriters, on 2 August 2020, in respect of an aggregate of 22,500,000 Shares (the "Over-allotmentShares"), representing 15% of the total number of the Offer Shares initially available under
the Global Offering (before any exercise of the Over-allotment Option), to facilitate the return to Rowtel of the borrowed Shares which were used to cover over-allocations in the International Offering. Pursuant to the stock borrowing agreement dated 7 July 2020 entered into between the Stabilising Manager and Rowtel (the "Stock Borrowing Agreement"), the Stabilising Manager has borrowed 22,500,000 Shares from Rowtel to cover over-allocations in the International Offering. The Over-allotment Shares will be allotted and issued by the Company at HK$0.86 per Share (exclusive of brokerage of 1%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005%), being the Offer Price under the Global Offering. The Over-allotment Shares will be used to facilitate the return of 22,500,000 borrowed Shares to Rowtel, which were used to cover over-allocations in the International Offering.
Approval of Listing
Listing of and permission to deal in the Over-allotment Shares have already been granted by the Listing Committee of the Stock Exchange. Listing of, and dealing in, the Over-allotment Shares are expected to commence on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange at 9:00 a.m. on 4 August 2020.
Shareholding Structure of the Company upon the Full Exercise of the Over-allotment Option
The shareholding structure of the Company immediately before and immediately after the completion of the full exercise of the Over-allotment Option is as follows:
|
|
Immediately before
|
|
Immediately after
|
|
the completion of
|
|
the completion of
|
|
the full exercise of the
|
|
the full exercise of the
|
|
Over-allotment Option
|
|
Over-allotment Option
|
|
|
|
Approximate
|
|
|
|
Approximate
|
|
|
|
percentage
|
|
|
|
percentage
|
|
|
|
of the
|
|
|
|
of the
|
|
Number of
|
|
Company's
|
|
|
|
Company's
|
|
issued
|
|
issued share
|
|
Number of
|
|
issued share
|
Shareholders
|
Shares
|
|
capital (1)
|
issued Shares
|
|
capital (1)
|
Rowtel (2)(5)
|
229,500,000
|
38.20%
|
229,500,000
|
36.87%
|
Westel (3)(5)
|
130,500,000
|
21.80%
|
130,500,000
|
20.96%
|
Taschh (4)
|
90,000,000
|
15.00%
|
|
90,000,000
|
14.46%
|
Other public Shareholders
|
150,000,000
|
25.00%
|
|
172,500,000
|
27.71%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
600,000,000
|
100%
|
|
622,500,000
|
100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes:
-
The percentage figures are subject to rounding adjustments.
-
Rowtel is beneficially and wholly owned by Fetech, which is in turn beneficially and wholly owned by Ms. Chang, an executive Director. As such, each of Fetech and Ms. Chang is deemed to be interested in the Shares held by Rowtel.
-
Westel is beneficially and wholly owned by Hera, which is in turn beneficially and wholly owned by Ms. Li, an executive Director. As such, each of Hera and Ms. Li is deemed to be interested in the Shares held by Westel.
-
Taschh is beneficially and 99.99% owned by Tiequan LLC. Tiequan LLC is in turn beneficially and wholly owned by Tiequan Trust, while Southpac Trust International, Inc. acts as the trustee of Tiequan Trust. Mr. Hsia, a non-executive Director, is the sole beneficiary of Tiequan Trust. As such, each of Tiequan LLC, Tiequan Trust, Southpac Trust International, Inc. and Mr. Hsia is deemed to be interested in the Shares held by Taschh.
-
Pursuant to the Acting-in-Concert Agreements, Ms. Chang and Ms. Li have acknowledged and confirmed, among other things, that they are acting in concert with each other in all material aspects in managing and exercising voting rights in the Group since Ms. Li was beneficially interested in the shares of the companies of the Group. Accordingly, Ms. Chang and Ms. Li are parties acting in concert (having the meaning ascribed to it under to the Takeovers Code); and each of Ms. Chang and Ms. Li is deemed to be interested in all the Shares in which each of them is interested under the SFO. For further details, please refer to "History, Development and Reorganisation - Common Control by Acting in Concert" in the Prospectus.
USE OF PROCEEDS
The Company will receive additional net proceeds of approximately HK$17.4 million from the issue of the Over-allotment Shares, after deducting the commission, incentive fee and other offering expenses payable by the Company in relation to the exercise of the Over- allotment Option. The Company intends to apply the additional net proceeds on a pro rata basis for the purposes as set out in the section headed "Future Plans and Use of Proceeds - Use of Proceeds" in the Prospectus.
STABILISING ACTIONS AND END OF STABILISATION PERIOD
The Company announces that, pursuant to section 9(2) of the Securities and Futures (Price Stabilizing) Rules (Chapter 571W of the Laws of Hong Kong), the stabilisation period in connection with the Global Offering ended on Sunday, 2 August 2020, being the 30th day after the last day for the lodging of applications under the Hong Kong Public Offering.
The stabilisation actions undertaken by SBI China Capital Financial Services Limited, the Stabilising Manager, or any of its affiliates or any person acting for it, during the stabilisation period involved:
-
over-allocationsof an aggregate of 22,500,000 Shares in the International Offering, representing 15% of the total number of Offer Shares initially available under the Global Offering before any exercise of the Over-allotment Option;
-
borrowing of an aggregate of 22,500,000 Shares by the Stabilising Manager from Rowtel pursuant to the Stock Borrowing Agreement to cover the over-allocations in the International Offering. Such Shares will be returned and redelivered to Rowtel in accordance with the terms of the Stock Borrowing Agreement; and
-
the full exercise of the Over-allotment Option by the Joint Global Coordinators, on behalf of the International Underwriters, on 2 August 2020, in respect of an aggregate of 22,500,000 Shares, representing 15% of the total number of the Offer Shares initially available under the Global Offering (before any exercise of the Over-allotment Option), at the Offer Price of HK$0.86 per Share (exclusive of brokerage fee of 1%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005%) to facilitate the return to Rowtel of the borrowed Shares, which were used to cover over- allocations under the International Offering.
PUBLIC FLOAT
The Directors confirm that immediately following the full exercise of the Over-allotment Option, the Company will continue to comply with the public float requirements under Rule
8.08 of the Listing Rules that at least 25% of the total issued share capital of the Company must be at all times held by the public.
By order of the Board of
ADTIGER CORPORATIONS LIMITED
CHANG Sufang
Executive Director
Hong Kong, 2 August 2020
As of the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Ms. CHANG Sufang and Ms. LI Hui; the non-executive Director is Mr. HSIA Timothy Chunhon; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. YAO Yaping, Mr. CHAN Foon, and Mr. ZHANG Yaoliang.
|
|