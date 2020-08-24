Adagio Therapeutics : Announces Appointment of Howard Mayer, M.D., to its Board of Directors

Adagio Therapeutics, Inc., a company focused on the development of best-in-class antibodies to provide broad protection against SARS-CoV-2, SARS-CoV-1 and additional circulating bat coronaviruses, today announced that Howard Mayer, M.D., Executive Vice President and Head of Research and Development at Ipsen Pharmaceuticals, has joined its board of directors.

“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Mayer to Adagio’s board of directors particularly with his deep virology and infectious diseases expertise and clinical development track record,” said Tillman Gerngross, Ph.D., CEO of Adagio. “As a new company rapidly advancing potentially best-in-class antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 as well as future/impending coronaviruses, Dr. Mayer’s expertise will be invaluable.”

“I’m inspired and excited to join Adagio to combat the most important medical challenge of our generation. This is a world-class team advancing world-class science at a breathtaking pace and I believe we have the opportunity to make a tremendous difference in stopping this pandemic and preventing future coronavirus pandemics,” said Howard Mayer.

Dr. Mayer joined Ipsen in 2019 from Shire, where he was Chief Medical Officer, responsible for the hematology, immunology, oncology, genetic diseases, GI/metabolic, neuroscience and ophthalmology therapeutic areas. Previously, Dr. Mayer served as Chief Medical Officer at EMD Serono, a division of Merck KGaA. Prior to that, he held a variety of global roles at Pfizer, including Head, Clinical Development and Medical Affairs for Virology/Infectious Diseases. Prior to joining Pfizer, he served as Director of Clinical Research at the Infectious Disease Clinical Research Division of Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Dr. Mayer obtained his B.A. from the University of Pennsylvania and his M.D. from Albert Einstein College of Medicine, which was followed by an internship and residency at Mount Sinai Hospital and an Infectious Diseases fellowship at Harvard Medical School. He currently serves on the board of directors for Entasis Therapeutics. He was honored by PharmaVoice as one of the 100 Most Inspiring People in the Life Sciences Industry in both 2011 and 2017.

Dr. Mayer will join current board members Terry McGuire of Polaris Partners, Marc Elia of M28 Capital, Ajay Royan of Mithril Capital and Phillip Chase of Adimab, Rene Russo, CEO of Xilio Therapeutics and Tillman Gerngross, Adagio’s CEO.

About Adagio

Adagio is developing best-in-class antibodies that can broadly neutralize SARS-CoV-2, SARS-CoV-1 and additional potentially emergent coronaviruses. We believe our antibodies will match or exceed the potency and coverage of conventional SARS-CoV-2 antibody programs, and can be used as both therapeutic and durable prophylactic treatments. Our candidates are engineered using best-in-industry antibody discovery capabilities and are designed to maximize potency and duration of effect. Our portfolio includes multiple, non-competing antibodies with distinct binding targets, enabling a strategy that can avoid viral escape. Our lead program is expected to enter the clinic by the end of 2020.

