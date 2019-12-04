Adam Bass Panelist at Sandpiper Partner's Twelfth Annual Los Angeles/Orange County Legal Market 2020

Adam Bass, President and Chief Executive Officer of Buchalter, will present at Sandpiper Partner’s twelfth annual Los Angeles/Orange County Legal Market 2020 on Lateral Talent & The Modern Law Firm. The event takes place on Thursday, December 5th at The City Club, 555 S. Flower Street. Sandpiper Partners, the largest organizer of “business of law” conferences has developed this seminar to focus exclusively on the key topics midsized firms need to focus on today. Other presentation topics include, innovation in the delivery of legal services in the office and with clients; state-of-the-market; competition; strategy; pricing models; profitability; mergers and acquisitions; data; retaining talent; service delivery; technology and innovation. For more information and to register, click here.

