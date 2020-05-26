Adam Coffey, CEO of CoolSys, Recognized in Orange County Business Journal's OC 50 Special Report

The Orange County Business Journal recognized Adam Coffey, CEO of CoolSys™, a parent of market-leading refrigeration and HVAC services companies nationwide, in its annual OC 50 Special Report. Known as the Orange County Business Journal’s Annual Inventory of Influence, the special report features the most influential business leaders and individuals in Orange County, California who have risen in their careers and professional endeavors beyond their peers.

“It’s an honor to be recognized among the most accomplished business leaders in Orange County,” Coffey comments. “I’d like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude for those who have supported me in my endeavors and to share this recognition with the hard-working team of employees at CoolSys who have been instrumental to fulfilling my vision for the company’s growth and success.”

In the past year, Coffey has led CoolSys to accelerated growth and industry leadership through a series of mergers and acquisitions that have expanded the company’s nationwide footprint and capabilities. In recent months, CoolSys has launched new services and capabilities to support customers’ needs in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, including the installation of sneeze guards at essential grocery, retail and restaurant businesses.

Coffey has been known for building strong employee-centered cultures and managing in fast-growth environments throughout his career. Over the last two decades, he has been president and CEO of three leading national service companies within different industries. He is also a published author of “The Private Equity Playbook,” which was released last year and ranked No. 1 in numerous business book categories on Amazon.com. Coffey is a former GE executive, a veteran of the U.S. Army, and is a graduate of the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) Executive Program in Management as well as GE’s John F. Welch Leadership Academy.

The OC 50 Special Report was published in the May 25 edition of Orange County Business Journal and features profiles on the key executives, entrepreneurs, financiers, academics and others who play key roles in shaping Orange County’s business landscape.

About CoolSys

CoolSys is the market-leading refrigeration and HVAC services company, specializing in a full spectrum of best-in-class service experiences and solutions for customers in the retail, food service, commercial and industrial market segments. CoolSys and its operating businesses cover every stage of mission-critical systems from engineering and design, to installation, service and maintenance, and energy optimization. Headquartered in Southern California, CoolSys has more than 1,850 highly trained, field-based service and installation experts serving the daily needs of more than 4,000 customers across North America. For additional information, please visit www.coolsys.com.

