Adam Tooze Wins the 29th Annual Lionel Gelber Prize for Crashed: How a Decade of Financial Crises Changed the World

TORONTO and WASHINGTON, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Patricia Rubin, Chair of the Lionel Gelber Prize Board has announced that the winner of the 2019 Lionel Gelber Prize is Adam Tooze for Crashed: How a Decade of Financial Crises Changed the World. Tooze will visit Toronto on April 17 to accept his award, present a public lecture at the Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy, and meet with media.

"The global financial crisis of 2007-2009 undermined global capitalism, exposed the failures of banks to manage their risks, almost broke the Eurozone and played a role in the Ukrainian conflict, Brexit and the election of Donald Trump. In a bold work of extraordinary range and ambition, Adam Tooze has written the standard work on the crisis and its aftermath. This is a big picture book, covering developments in the United States, China and Europe, but Tooze never loses sight of the role of key individuals and the political context in which vital economic decisions were taken." said Jury Chair Janice Stein.

Adam Tooze is the author of The Deluge (winner of the Los Angeles Times Book Prize) and The Wages of Destruction (winner of the Wolfson History and Longman-History Today prizes). He is the Kathryn and Shelby-Cullom Davis Professor of History at Columbia University where he directs the European Institute. He previously taught at Yale and the University of Cambridge. He writes for the Financial Times, the Guardian, and the Wall Street Journal.

The Members of the 2019 Jury are Janice Stein, Jury Chair (Toronto, Canada), Anne Applebaum (Warsaw, Poland and London, England), Sir Lawrence Freedman (London, England), Shalini Randeria (Vienna, Austria and Geneva, Switzerland), and Frank E. Sysyn (Toronto, Canada).

The Lionel Gelber Prize is a literary award for the world's best non-fiction book in English on foreign affairs that seeks to deepen public debate on significant international issues. The Prize was founded in 1989 by Canadian diplomat Lionel Gelber. A cash prize of $15,000 is awarded to the winner. The Lionel Gelber Foundation presents the Lionel Gelber Prize in partnership with Foreign Policy magazine and the Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy at the University of Toronto.

