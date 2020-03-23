Log in
Adamas Pharmaceuticals Stock – Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Investigating Breach of Fiduciary Duty Claims on Behalf of ADMS Investors – ADMS Shareholders Encouraged to Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

03/23/2020 | 03:16pm EDT

PHILADELPHIA, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating breach of fiduciary duty claims on behalf of shareholders of Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NasdaqGM: ADMS) that presently own the common stock of Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

On March 16, 2020, a verified shareholder derivative complaint was filed in United States District Court seeking to remedy alleged wrongdoing committed by Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ directors and officers from August 8, 2017 through September 30, 2019.

ADMS investors who currently own shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals are encouraged to contact either Michael Yarnoff, Esq., (215) 792-6676, Ext. 804, myarnoff@kehoelawfirm.com, info@kehoelawfirm.com, or John Kehoe, Esq, (215) 792-6676, Ext. 801, jkehoe@kehoelawfirm.com, to discuss the Adamas Pharmaceuticals investigation or potential legal claims.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors from securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and corporate misconduct.  Combined, the partners at Kehoe Law Firm have served as Lead Counsel or Co-Lead Counsel in cases that have recovered more than $10 billion dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors.

