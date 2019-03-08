Adams Resources & Energy : Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Results

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Results

HOUSTON, March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: AE) ("Adams" or the "Company") today announced its financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018.

The Company reported a net loss of $3.8 million, or ($0.91) per common share, on revenues of $442.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to net earnings of $3.7 million, or $0.88 per common share, on revenues of $408.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. On an adjusted basis, net earnings were $2.2 million, or $0.52 per common share, for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to net earnings of $1.3 million, or $0.31 per common share, for the fourth quarter of 2017. For the full year 2018, the Company had net earnings of $2.9 million, or $0.70 per common share, on revenues of $1.75 billion, compared to a net loss of $0.5 million, or ($0.11) per common share, on revenues of $1.32 billion for the full year 2017. On an adjusted basis, net earnings were $5.9 million, or $1.40 per common share, for the full year 2018, compared to net earnings of $1.3 million, or $0.31 per common share, for the full year 2017.

Adjusted net (losses) earnings, adjusted (losses) earnings per common share and adjusted cash flow are non-generally accepted accounting principle ("non-GAAP") financial measures that are defined and reconciled in the financial tables below.

Fourth Quarter 2018 Highlights:

Gross revenues of approximately $442.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $408.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2017, and gross revenues of approximately $1.75 billion for the full year 2018 compared to $1.32 billion for the full year 2017

Our crude oil marketing subsidiary, GulfMark Energy, Inc., marketed approximately 110,802 barrels per day

("bpd") of crude oil during the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to 72,387 bpd of crude oil during the fourth quarter of 2017

Cash and cash equivalents increased by approximately 7.0 percent from December 31, 2017 of $109.4 million to over $117.1 million at December 31, 2018$55.4 million of undrawn capacity under our letter of credit facility at December 31, 2018

Adjusted cash flow of $5.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $3.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2017, and adjusted cash flow of $17.9 million for the full year 2018 compared to $12.9 million for the full year 2017Approximately 415,523 barrels of crude oil inventory at December 31, 2018 compared to 198,011 barrels at

December 31, 2017

Dividend of $0.22 per share for the fourth quarter of 2018No short or long term debt at December 31, 2018

"During the fourth quarter of 2018, our Service Transport business unit continued to generate improved financial and operating results as our revenue per mile increased 7 percent from the third quarter of 2018 and 23 percent from the fourth quarter of 2017," said Townes Pressler, Executive Chairman. "As customer demand continues to be strong in this segment, improved trucking rates allow improved hiring and retention of skilled drivers as we continue to provide dependable superior service to our customers at Service Transport. We are continuing on schedule with improving the age of our fleet, with the purchase of 60 new tractors during 2018, and commitments to purchase an additional 35 tractors and 20 trailers by the end of the first quarter of 2019."

"At our GulfMark business unit, crude oil marketing volumes for the fourth quarter of 2018 increased 57 percent from the third quarter of 2018 and increased 53 percent from the fourth quarter of 2017, primarily as a result of the acquisition of a crude oil gathering operation during October 2018, coupled with increased production in our marketing areas. We have seen some increase in marketing margins as a result of improved marketing conditions."

"During 2019, we will remain focused on safety first and remaining in the top tier for all safety statistics. We will be introducing efficiencies in our crude oil marketing division, integrating our crude oil gathering company acquisition into our business, replacing aging tractors and right sizing our tractor and trailer fleets in both business units, and improving company-wide driver recruitment and retention, and increasing our driver count. We will continue to explore synergic growth opportunities in our core businesses, both organically and in the open market," continued Pressler.

Capital Investments and Dividends

During the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company spent approximately $4.0 million of capital and paid dividends of $0.9 million ($0.22 per common share). For the full year 2018, the Company spent approximately $11.7 million of capital and paid dividends of $3.7 million (a total of $0.88 per common share). The majority of the capital costs relate to the purchase of tractors in our Service Transport subsidiary.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and accompanying schedules includes the non-GAAP financial measures of adjusted cash flow, adjusted net (losses) earnings and adjusted (losses) earnings per common share. The accompanying schedules provide definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations to their most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Company management uses these measurements as aids in monitoring the Company's ongoing financial performance from quarter to quarter and year to year on a regular basis and for benchmarking against peer companies. Our non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as alternatives to GAAP measures such as net income, operating income, net cash flow provided by operating activities or any other measure of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other companies because they may not calculate such measures in the same manner as we do.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc.is engaged in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals and dry bulk through its two subsidiaries, GulfMark Energy, Inc. and Service Transport Company, respectively. For more information, visitwww.adamsresources.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate to future events and anticipated results of operations, business strategies, and other aspects of our operations or operating results. In many cases you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "project," "estimate," "continue," "potential," "should," "could," "may," "will," "objective," "guidance," "outlook," "effort," "expect," "believe," "predict," "budget," "projection," "goal," "forecast," "target" or similar words. Statements may be forward looking even in the absence of these particular words. Where, in any forward-looking statement, the Company expresses an expectation or belief as to future results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, there can be no assurance that such expectation or belief will result or be achieved. Unless legally required, Adams undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact: Tracy E. Ohmart EVP, Chief Financial Officertohmart@adamsresources.com(713) 881-3609

ADAMS RESOURCES & ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

2018 2017 2018 Revenues: Marketing $ 428,382 $ 395,255 $ 1,694,437 $ 1,267,275 Transportation 14,267 13,205 55,776 53,358 Oil and natural gas - - - 1,427 Total revenues 442,649 408,460 1,750,213 1,322,060 Year Ended December 31, 2017

Three Months Ended

December 31,

Costs and expenses:Marketing Transportation

430,812 11,566

387,196 1,681,045 1,247,763

11,857

48,169 48,538

Oil and natural gas - - - 948

Oil and natural gas property impairments - - - 3

General and administrative Depreciation, depletion and amortization

Total costs and expenses

2,837 3,640 448,855

2,823 2,827

8,937 9,707

10,654 13,599

404,703 1,748,805

1,320,558

Operating earnings (losses)

Other income (expense):

(6,206)

3,757

1,408

1,502

Loss on deconsolidation of subsidiary - - - (3,505) Impairment of investment in

unconsolidated affiliate - - - (2,500)Interest income Interest expense

Total other income (expense), net

(Losses) earnings before income taxes

669 (49) 620

(5,586)

314 (17) 297 4,054

2,155 (109)

1,103

(27)

2,046 (4,929)

3,454 (3,427)

Income tax benefit (provision)

1,738

(361)

(509) 2,945

Net (losses) earnings

Earnings (losses) per share:

Basic and diluted net (losses) earnings per common share

$

(3,848)

$

(0.91)

$

3,693

$

0.88

$

2,945

$

0.70

$ (482)

$ (0.11) Dividends per common share $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ ADAMS RESOURCES & ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share data) December 31, 0.88 2018 2017 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 117,066 $ 109,393 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 85,197 121,353 Accounts receivable - related party 425 -Inventory 22,779 12,192 Derivative assets Income tax receivable Prepayments and other current assets 162 166 2,404 1,317 1,557 1,264 Total current assets 229,590 245,685 Property and equipment, net 44,623 29,362 Investments in unconsolidated affiliates Cash deposits and other - 425 4,657 7,232 Total assets $ 278,870 $ 282,704

$ 0.88

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITYCurrent liabilities:

Accounts payable

Accounts payable - related party Derivative liabilities

Current portion of capital lease obligations Other current liabilities

$ 116,068

$ 124,706 29 5 139 145 883 338 6,148 4,404 Total current liabilities 123,267 129,598 Other long-term liabilities: Asset retirement obligations Capital lease obligations Deferred taxes and other liabilities 1,525 1,273 3,209 1,351 4,271 3,363 Total liabilities 132,272 135,585 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity 146,598 147,119 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 278,870

$ 282,704

ADAMS RESOURCES & ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

Operating activities:Net (losses) earnings

Adjustments to reconcile net (losses) earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation, depletion and amortization Gains on sales of property

Impairment of oil and natural gas properties Provision for doubtful accounts Stock-based compensation expense Deferred income taxes

Net change in fair value contracts

Year Ended December 31,2018

2017

$

2,945 $ (482)

10,654 13,599

(1,240) (594)

- (150) 255 936

3 78 - (3,840)

(2) 27

Impairment of investment in unconsolidated affiliate - 2,500

Loss on deconsolidation of subsidiary - 3,505

Changes in assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable

Accounts receivable/payable, affiliates Inventories

Income tax receivable

Prepayments and other current assets Accounts payable

Accrued liabilities Other

Net cash provided by operating activities

Investing activities:

Property and equipment additions Asset acquisition

Proceeds from property sales Proceeds from sales of AREC assets Insurance and state collateral (deposits) refunds

36,350

(34,935)

24 271

(10,587) 878

(1,087) 1,418

(293) 831

(10,252) 44,790

1,744 (991)

1,717 (962)

31,014 26,096

(11,731)

(10,272)

2,038 -

830

(2,644)

-

720

2,775

(1,067)

Net cash used in investing activities (19,135) (216) Financing activities: Principal repayments of capital lease obligations (495) (118) Dividends paid on common stock (3,711) (3,711) Net cash used in financing activities (4,206) (3,829) Increase in cash and cash equivalents 7,673 22,051 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 109,393 87,342 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 117,066 $ 109,393

ADAMS RESOURCES & ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

December 31,

2018

Year Ended December 31,2017

2018

2017

Reconciliation of Adjusted Cash Flow to Net (Losses) Earnings:

Net (losses) earnings

Income tax (benefit) provision Depreciation, depletion and amortization Gains on sales of property

Impairment of oil and natural gas properties

$ (3,848)

$ 3,693 361 2,827

$

2,945 $ (482) (1,738)

509 (2,945) 3,640

10,654 13,599

(350)

(247) (1,240) (594)

-

-

-

3

Loss on deconsolidation of subsidiary - - - 3,505

Impairment of investment in unconsolidated affiliate - - - 2,500

Stock-based compensation expense Inventory liquidation gains Inventory valuation losses

Net change in fair value contracts

Costs of voluntary early retirement program Legal and other accrual reversals

Insurance proceeds for Hurricane Harvey claims Insurance deductible related to hurricane

Adjusted cash flow

111 - 7,898

(7)

- (3,481)

255 - 5,363

- (21)

-

(3,372)

-

(2)

- - - - $ 5,706

- 100 $ 3,232

-

27

- - (610)

-

1,435

(840)

-

- $ 17,874

100

$ 12,936

Three Months Ended

December 31,Year Ended December 31,2018

2017

2018

2017

Adjusted net (losses) earnings and (losses) earnings per common share (Non-GAAP):

Net (losses) earnings

Add (subtract):

$ (3,848)

$ 3,693

$

2,945

$ (482)Loss on deconsolidation of subsidiary - - - 3,505

Impairment of investment in unconsolidated affiliate - - - 2,500

Gains on sales of property

Impairment of oil and natural gas properties Stock-based compensation expense

Costs of voluntary early retirement program Net change in fair value contracts Inventory liquidation gains Inventory valuation losses

Legal and other accrual reversals

Insurance proceeds for Hurricane Harvey claims Insurance deductible related to hurricane

(350)

- 111 - (7) - 7,898 - - -

(247)

(1,240) (594)

- (21) (3,481)

- 100

-

-

-

-- 255 - (2) - 5,363 - (610)

-3 -

1,435

27

(3,372)

-

(840)

-

100