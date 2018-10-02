Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Adams Resources & Energy : Completes Acquisition Of Trucking Operation In Red River Area

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2018 | 04:07am EDT

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Trucking Operation In Red River Area

HOUSTON, Oct. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: AE) ("Adams" or the "Company") today announced that one of its subsidiaries, GulfMark Energy, has closed on its purchase of a trucking company that owns approximately 113 tractor trailer trucks and 126 trailers operating in North Texas and South Central Oklahoma.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc.is primarily engaged in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals and dry bulk and ISO tank container storage and transportation through its two subsidiaries, GulfMark Energy, Inc. and Service Transport Company, respectively. For more information, visitwww.adamsresources.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate to future events and anticipated results of operations, business strategies, and other aspects of our operations or operating results. In many cases you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "project," "estimate," "continue," "potential," "should," "could," "may," "will," "objective," "guidance," "outlook," "effort," "expect," "believe," "predict," "budget," "projection," "goal," "forecast," "target" or similar words. Statements may be forward looking even in the absence of these particular words. Where, in any forward-looking statement, the Company expresses an expectation or belief as to future results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, there can be no assurance that such expectation or belief will result or be achieved. Unless legally required, Adams undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact: Tracy E. Ohmart

EVP, Chief Financial Officertohmart@adamsresources.com(713) 881-3609

SOURCE Adams Resources & Energy, Inc.

10/1/2018 5:52:00 PM

Disclaimer

Adams Resources & Energy Inc. published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2018 08:06:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:32aGRAMMER : completes acquisition of US components supplier TMD
PU
10:32aNICCA CHEMICAL : Announcing the launch of Textile Chemicals web site
PU
10:32aMATICA TECHNOLOGIES : participates in China’s 13th Security Document Summit
PU
10:32aCHINA SHENHUA ENERGY : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
PU
10:32aVEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : PR - Sale agreement of Veolia's stake in Transdev to Rethmann group
PU
10:32aIP : Itaconix plc - Board Changes
PU
10:32aLEASINVEST REAL ESTATE SCA : Public offering for subscription to a maximum of 987,774 New Shares in the context of a capital increase in cash with Irreducible Allocation Rights
GL
10:31aLINK FINANCIAL GROUP : Appoints John Kerr as Chairman
PR
10:31aJUNIPER RESEARCH : Amazon Prime, HBO & Now TV Face Decreasing Audiences, as Abandonment Rates Outpace Adoption
BU
10:31aOUTOTEC OYJ : Members of Outotec's Nomination Board
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1General Electric replaces CEO with outsider; shares soar
2FORD MOTOR COMPANY : Trump hails Canada, Mexico trade pact as win for U.S. workers
3General Electric replaces CEO with outsider; shares soar
4SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : third-quarter profit seen at record, but peaking, as chips ..
5BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : German parties agree diesel costs deal - but keep it secret

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.