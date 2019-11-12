Adaptavist : Announces Slack Partnership to Bring the Power of Automation, Customisation, and Integration to the Leading Collaboration Platform

Adaptavist, a leading global Atlassian partner, today announces its partnership with Slack Technologies, Inc (NYSE: WORK), a collaboration hub that connects you to the people and tools you work with every day, making it one of Slack’s first partners in Europe.

The partnership allows Adaptavist to use its expertise in the software development and IT space to help enterprises transform the way they approach communication at scale. As a result, Adaptavist now offers services to create custom automations, build innovative chatbots, and integrate Slack with any system that allows employees to collaborate and solve problems in real time. Benefits to customers include:

● Incident management can be sped up by connecting incident identification and resolution management. For example, if an online customer trying to buy a holiday gets an alert that there’s an issue with a transaction, a customised Slackbot can automatically create a ticket to resolve the issue.

● Slack Customisation via services and chatbots can be built to support any business workflow. For instance, if a retailer wanted to digitise its customer experiences, Slackbots could support developer and marketing teams by automating tasks and publishing changes to Atlassian and Adaptavist apps.

● Migrating many disparate communication and collaboration apps that businesses use today into Slack means more efficient communication between teams and applications, and all Slack instances can be updated automatically in real-time across the organisation.

"In order to adapt to the ever-evolving demands of the modern workforce, the most successful companies are investing in truly innovative technology and services solutions. Our launch partners share our commitment to customer success and our vision for enabling customers to transform how they work. Using its deep expertise in the Atlassian platform and the digital transformation space, Adaptavist will help our joint customers create deeper, more complex integrations and communications capabilities. This marks the beginning of an exciting journey ahead," said Rich Hasslacher, Head of Global Alliances and Channels at Slack.

In the next phase of the partnership, Adaptavist and Slack will provide even deeper, out-of- the-box integration between Slack, Adaptavist, and Atlassian products. Customers of both Adaptavist and Slack will benefit from continuous integration and bespoke training for development teams to gain the most competitive advantage using Slack and Atlassian technology.

“Businesses are always looking for ways to speed up development, breakdown communication silos streamline their workflows. Our partnership with Slack helps customers achieve these goals,” comments Simon Haighton-Williams, CEO of Adaptavist.

Headquartered in London and with offices across Europe, North America and Asia, Adaptavist provides software and services to improve business productivity to some of the world’s largest companies, including NASA, Oracle and Volkswagen.

For more information on the partnership visit www.adaptavist.com/slack.

About Adaptavist

Established in 2005, Adaptavist helps the world’s most complex enterprises optimise their application lifecycle using Atlassian software. Working in over 60 countries with more than half of the Fortune 500, Adaptavist is the leading Atlassian partner globally for professional services, managed services, training and Atlassian Apps. In addition, Adaptavist is an Atlassian Platinum Top Vendor, an Atlassian Platinum Solution Partner for the Enterprise and an authorised Atlassian Training Partner. Adaptavist recently won Deloitte 100 Fastest companies and The Sunday Times top 100 companies.

