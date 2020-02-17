Adapteo Plc: Managers' transactions - Erik Skånsberg

Adapteo Plc Managers' transactions 17 February 2020 at 2:30 p.m. CET ____________________________________________ Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Erik Skånsberg Position: Chief Financial Officer Issuer: Adapteo Oyj LEI: 549300PDEX0KMLMDNZ32 Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION Reference number: 549300PDEX0KMLMDNZ32_20200217104944_2 ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2020-02-17 Venue: NASDAQ STOCKHOLM AB (XSTO) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI4000383898 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION (X) Executed under portfolio or asset management Transaction details (1): Volume: 4,000 Unit price: 111 SEK Aggregated transactions (2): Volume: 4,000 Volume weighted average price: 111 SEK For additional information, please contact Erik Skånsberg, Interim CFO, +46 70 264 70 35, erik.skansberg@adapteo.com Adapteo in brief Adapteo is a leading Northern European provider of modular space solutions. We operate in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark and Germany. Adapteo is a new brand with over 30 years of experience, born from the acquisition of Nordic Modular Group and the demerger from Cramo. We offer premium modular space solutions to schools, daycare centers, offices, accommodation and events for temporary and permanent needs. In 2019, Adapteo's net sales were EUR 216 million. A changing society needs adaptable space. At Adapteo, we make sure everyone has the right kind of space, so that people can grow, and societies can move ahead. We create flexible modular spaces that are good for the planet and great for the future. Adapteo is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.adapteogroup.com Space to grow

Attachments:

02178009.pdf



