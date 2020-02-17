Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Adapteo Plc: Managers' transactions – Erik Skånsberg

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/17/2020 | 08:59am EST
Adapteo Plc: Managers' transactions - Erik Skånsberg 
Adapteo Plc Managers' transactions 17 February 2020 at 2:30 p.m. CET

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Erik Skånsberg
Position: Chief Financial Officer
Issuer: Adapteo Oyj
LEI: 549300PDEX0KMLMDNZ32
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 549300PDEX0KMLMDNZ32_20200217104944_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-02-17
Venue: NASDAQ STOCKHOLM AB (XSTO)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000383898
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
(X) Executed under portfolio or asset management

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 4,000 Unit price: 111 SEK

Aggregated transactions
(2): Volume: 4,000 Volume weighted average price: 111 SEK

For additional information, please contact

Erik Skånsberg, Interim CFO, +46 70 264 70 35, erik.skansberg@adapteo.com

Adapteo in brief

Adapteo is a leading Northern European provider of modular space solutions. We
operate in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark and Germany. Adapteo is a new brand
with over 30 years of experience, born from the acquisition of Nordic Modular
Group and the demerger from Cramo. We offer premium modular space solutions to
schools, daycare centers, offices, accommodation and events for temporary and
permanent needs. In 2019, Adapteo's net sales were EUR 216 million.

A changing society needs adaptable space. At Adapteo, we make sure everyone has
the right kind of space, so that people can grow, and societies can move ahead.
We create flexible modular spaces that are good for the planet and great for the
future. Adapteo is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

www.adapteogroup.com

Space to grow

Attachments:
02178009.pdf

Disclaimer

NASDAQ OMX Nordic - NASDAQ OMX Stockholm AB published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 13:31:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:10aSIEMENS : District Court Decision Incorrectly Holds That OFAC Sanctions Bar PdVSA From Making Payment On Pre-Sanctions Debts
AQ
09:10aMAGSEIS FAIRFIELD : Registered share capital increase
AQ
09:10aBIOTECH GROWTH TRUST : Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 January 2020
PR
09:07aTOTVS : DAY 2020 Presentation
PU
09:07aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Post Stabilisation Notice - AB Sagax
PU
09:07aCW : Updates on the development in suspension of trading and the applications pursuant to section 211b of the companies act (cap. 50) of singapore
PU
09:07aNASDAQ : Summary from Collector's Extraordinary General Meeting 17 February 2020
PU
09:06aCOLLECTOR PUBL : Summary from Collector's Extraordinary General Meeting 17 February 2020
AQ
09:05aVALOE OYJ : Resolutions at valoe's extraordinary general meeting
AQ
09:05aVARTA AG : Guidance for fiscal year 2019 comfortably exceeded
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1T-MOBILE US : New York drops fight against T-Mobile-Sprint merger
2STARBUCKS CORPORATION : Fast-food companies in China step up ?contactless? pickup, delivery as coronavirus rag..
3GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED : General Motors to wind down Australia, NZ operations, sell Thai plant to Gr..
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : Delays Reopening of Chinese Plants
5Clock's ticking for Nissan boss Uchida to show he has a plan - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group