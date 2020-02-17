Adapteo Plc: Managers' transactions - Erik Skånsberg
Adapteo Plc Managers' transactions 17 February 2020 at 2:30 p.m. CET
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Erik Skånsberg
Position: Chief Financial Officer
Issuer: Adapteo Oyj
LEI: 549300PDEX0KMLMDNZ32
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 549300PDEX0KMLMDNZ32_20200217104944_2
Transaction date: 2020-02-17
Venue: NASDAQ STOCKHOLM AB (XSTO)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000383898
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
(X) Executed under portfolio or asset management
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 4,000 Unit price: 111 SEK
Aggregated transactions
(2): Volume: 4,000 Volume weighted average price: 111 SEK
For additional information, please contact
Erik Skånsberg, Interim CFO, +46 70 264 70 35, erik.skansberg@adapteo.com
Adapteo in brief
Adapteo is a leading Northern European provider of modular space solutions. We
operate in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark and Germany. Adapteo is a new brand
with over 30 years of experience, born from the acquisition of Nordic Modular
Group and the demerger from Cramo. We offer premium modular space solutions to
schools, daycare centers, offices, accommodation and events for temporary and
permanent needs. In 2019, Adapteo's net sales were EUR 216 million.
A changing society needs adaptable space. At Adapteo, we make sure everyone has
the right kind of space, so that people can grow, and societies can move ahead.
We create flexible modular spaces that are good for the planet and great for the
future. Adapteo is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.
www.adapteogroup.com
Space to grow
