Adapteo Plc: Managers' transactions – Peter Nilsson

Adapteo Plc Managers' transactions 17 February 2020 at 2:30 p.m. CET ____________________________________________ Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Peter Nilsson Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member (X) Legal person Issuer: Adapteo Oyj LEI: 549300PDEX0KMLMDNZ32 Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION Reference number: 549300PDEX0KMLMDNZ32_20200217084218_2 ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2020-02-14 Venue: NASDAQ STOCKHOLM AB (XSTO) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI4000383898 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION (X) Made under life insurance policy Transaction details (1): Volume: 1,704 Unit price: 110 SEK (2): Volume: 351 Unit price: 110.4 SEK (3): Volume: 1,122 Unit price: 110.5 SEK (4): Volume: 2,000 Unit price: 110.7 SEK (5): Volume: 1,000 Unit price: 110.9 SEK (6): Volume: 10,000 Unit price: 111 SEK Aggregated transactions (6): Volume: 16,177 Volume weighted average price: 110.8037 SEK For additional information, please contact Erik Skånsberg, Interim CFO, +46 70 264 70 35, erik.skansberg@adapteo.com Adapteo in brief Adapteo is a leading Northern European provider of modular space solutions. We operate in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark and Germany. Adapteo is a new brand with over 30 years of experience, born from the acquisition of Nordic Modular Group and the demerger from Cramo. We offer premium modular space solutions to schools, daycare centers, offices, accommodation and events for temporary and permanent needs. In 2019, Adapteo's net sales were EUR 216 million. A changing society needs adaptable space. At Adapteo, we make sure everyone has the right kind of space, so that people can grow, and societies can move ahead. We create flexible modular spaces that are good for the planet and great for the future. Adapteo is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.adapteogroup.com Space to grow

