Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Adaptiv Networks Partners with Telecom Consulting Group

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/17/2020 | 09:01am EDT

GATINEAU, March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adaptiv Networks, a leading cloud-native SD-WAN-as-a-Service vendor, announced today its partnership with Telecom Consulting Group (TCG), one of the largest master agencies in the United States.

Adaptiv Networks strengthens TCG’s SD-WAN product portfolio by addressing the needs of smaller and mid-sized enterprises (SMEs) who rely on the public Internet for cloud access. Adaptiv’s SD-WAN solution improves connectivity by increasing reliability and performance for mission-critical cloud services such as Unified Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS).

“Adaptiv Networks is a solid fit for the SME market because the solution is delivered as a simple and frictionless managed service with 24/7 support," said Dan Pirigyi, Partner at TCG Telecom Group. "This partnership will help TCG agents meet business connectivity requirements for digital transformation.”

"SD-WAN is not one-size-fits-all. Most solutions are too costly and too complex for smaller businesses who have limited IT resources," explains Bernard Breton, CEO of Adaptiv Networks. "We focus on delivering simplicity, agility, and cost-effectiveness for businesses of any size."

Adaptiv Networks operates in a 100% channel go-to-market strategy and provides training and marketing content to help agents communicate the value of SD-WAN to their customers.

About Adaptiv Networks

Adaptiv Networks is the creator of powerful, software-defined wide-area networks (SD-WANs) for the most challenging locations requiring high availability for business-critical application traffic. Businesses rely on Adaptiv Networks’ Cloud-Managed SD-WAN to provide secure, high-performance, and highly reliable networking for their voice, data, and video communications needs. Adaptiv Networks serves more than 250 customers, with more than 2,500 sites deployed through 30 Partners across North America.

About Telecom Consulting Group

Telecom Consulting Group is one of the largest master agencies in the U.S, supporting partners of all sizes. TCG has over 4,000 agents globally and 18 channel managers across the country and offers over 150 different carrier options for their agents to sell. They specialize in COAX cable, Metro Ethernet, Hosted VoIP, and numerous Cloud Services. TCG gives their agents access to the best-in-breed Cable Companies, CLEC's, LECs, and Hosted VoIP Carriers.

 

# # # 

Donna Bastien
Adaptiv Networks
+1 303 880-4904
donna@marketvueconsulting.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:10aALBA AIMS TO MEET ITS 2020 OBJECTIVES : strong focus on Safety, Production and Cost
PU
09:10aPACIFIC CURRENT : Change of Director's Interest Notice – A Robinson
PU
09:10aKASASA : 's Insights Demonstrate the Importance of Maximizing Channels in a Digital Marketing Program
BU
09:10aCONSILIO : and KLDiscovery Partner to Provide On-Site Collections During COVID-19 Concerns
BU
09:10aPURE Bioscience's PURE® Hard Surface Disinfectant Added to EPA's COVID-19 Disinfectant List
BU
09:10aUBS : Announces Mandatory Redemption of ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Wells Fargo MLP Ex-Energy ETN Due June 24, 2044
BU
09:10aAnalyzing the Potential of a Retail Data Model to Drive Business Outcomes & Value Across Segments
BU
09:10aVITALHUB : Announces Closing of Bought Deal Offering
EQ
09:09aFACEBOOK : to award $100 million in grants, ad credits to small businesses
RE
09:09aSOFINNOVA INVESTMENTS : Announces the Addition of Jonathan Leff, M.D. as Executive Partner
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Boeing in talks for short-term U.S. government assistance
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. airlines seek $50 billion coronavirus bailout to avoid collapse
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : to hire 100,000 workers as online orders surge on coronavirus worries
4Social media giants warn of AI moderation errors as coronavirus empties offices
5RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. : RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL : McDonald's, Starbucks limit dine-in s..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group