Adaptiva : Doubles Revenue Year Over Year; Closes Record Quarter

Predictive Bandwidth Harvesting and Automated Endpoint Management Capabilities Help Enterprises Tackle IT Strain

Adaptiva, a leading, global provider of endpoint management and security solutions for enterprise customers, today announced that it closed out a record first quarter of 2020, more than doubling revenue and hitting new milestones. In addition to closing the biggest deal in company history with one of the world’s largest managed service providers, the company added nearly 425,000 seats in the last three months. It has also developed its strongest sales pipeline to date moving into Q2 despite the economic slowdown brought on by COVID-19.

“Adaptiva applies a truly novel approach to endpoint management and security, and our enterprise customers report dramatic increases in IT efficiency as well as significant cost savings from the use of our products,” said Deepak Kumar, Adaptiva founder and CEO. “Our strong value proposition, commitment to innovation, and outstanding customer support are fueling the company’s tremendous growth, and we are well-positioned for the future. Customers have been particularly pleased with Adaptiva’s ability to help them through the COVID-19 crisis, as employees all over the world are suddenly forced to work from home and connect over VPNs.”

Adaptiva enables companies to automate endpoint management, configuring machines and deploying patches and security updates without ever disrupting business traffic, thanks to its predictive bandwidth harvesting technology. Additionally, vulnerabilities can be detected and remediated instantly, protecting networks from an entirely new level of threat as remote workers may not be familiar with the security risks that accompany downloading apps and personal content on corporate-issued machines.

Outstanding Innovation and Execution Translate to Strong Growth

This quarter, Adaptiva introduced its new Endpoint Health product, an automated endpoint health and remediation solution, with 111 health checks for clients and servers. Additionally, Adaptiva was named a Hot Company in Endpoint Security by Cyber Defense Magazine and won a 2020 BIG Innovation Award for Evolve VM, which uses peer-to-peer technology and automation to scan and remediate thousands of vulnerabilities enterprise-wide within minutes without over-consuming bandwidth and disrupting business processes.

Adaptiva also continued its run of outstanding customer retention. Its customer renewal rate is 98%, and the company earned strong high marks for its support team, which has yielded 18 consecutive months of 100% customer satisfaction according to feedback surveys. In fact, Adaptiva won another Stevie Award for its high level of service.

Adaptiva’s impressive product development, revenue, and customer growth come on the heels of rounding out its executive team, which included adding a new chief growth officer, Doug Kennedy; chief revenue officer, David Langston; and vice president of marketing, Jeff Harrell, as well as transitioning Kumar from CTO to CEO and promoting several employees within the company. Adaptiva has continued to grow its team in the U.S. and in Europe throughout Q1 and will add several more hires across development and sales this year as it builds on its current momentum.

About Adaptiva

Adaptiva is a leading, global provider of endpoint management and security solutions. The company’s products, including OneSite, Endpoint Health and Evolve VM, empower enterprises to manage and secure endpoints at unparalleled speed and massive scale using the power of peer-to-peer technology. Leading global Fortune 1000 organizations, including T-Mobile, Nokia, HSBC, Walgreens, the U.S. Department of Defense, and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, use Adaptiva products to eliminate the need for a vast IT infrastructure and automate countless endpoint management and security tasks. Learn more at https://adaptiva.com/, and follow the company at LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

