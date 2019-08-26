Adaptiva : Showcases New OneSite VMware Edition at VMworld 2019

Visit Booth 1751 to Learn How Innovative Solution Seamlessly Deploys Content Across the Enterprise in a Single Download

Adaptiva, a leading, global provider of endpoint management and security solutions for enterprise customers, is debuting the new version of its industry-leading OneSite product, designed specifically to work with VMware’s Workspace ONE platform, at VMworld 2019. The new edition enables organizations to distribute software from the cloud with unprecedented speed and scale without any negative impact on the network by harnessing Adaptiva’s best-in-class peer-to-peer technology. OneSite VMware Edition will be demoed in the Adaptiva booth, #1751, at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, August 26-29.

“We are excited to bring the incredible power of OneSite to VMware Workspace ONE users,” said Jim Souders, CEO of Adaptiva. “Now, organizations can reap substantial benefits from a single download experience as they securely and intelligently distribute content to every endpoint. Adaptiva OneSite VMware Edition saves vast amounts of time, reduces stress on the network, and manages content automatically for a whole new level of efficiency.”

Adaptiva OneSite is a fully automated, easy-to-use content distribution engine that provides the fastest way to securely and reliably distribute software across an enterprise. The effectiveness of its single-download solution has already been proven across enterprises with more than 400,000 endpoints. Now, its capabilities are being extended to meet the unique needs of the Workspace ONE community.

Key features of Adaptiva OneSite VMware Edition include:

Single Download Capability: Rather than downloading large applications to each individual endpoint or relying on legacy technology to download to every subnetwork, OneSite VMware Edition enables organizations to download applications only once. Content is rapidly and securely distributed to each endpoint with no stress on the network or impact to revenue-generating traffic.

Rather than downloading large applications to each individual endpoint or relying on legacy technology to download to every subnetwork, OneSite VMware Edition enables organizations to download applications only once. Content is rapidly and securely distributed to each endpoint with no stress on the network or impact to revenue-generating traffic. Intelligent Storage: OneSite VMware Edition identifies the most suitable endpoints or devices on which to store downloaded content and shifts content accordingly. OneSite constantly orchestrates and manages content automatically so that it can always be stored locally to add a new level of efficiency and redundancy.

OneSite VMware Edition identifies the most suitable endpoints or devices on which to store downloaded content and shifts content accordingly. OneSite constantly orchestrates and manages content automatically so that it can always be stored locally to add a new level of efficiency and redundancy. Predictive Bandwidth Storage: OneSite VMware Edition predicts down to the millisecond how much bandwidth is available and dynamically speeds up or slows down how much content is delivered so that distribution never impacts critical business traffic going across the network.

Available now, Adaptiva OneSite VMware Edition will be demoed in booth #1751 throughout VMworld 2019 during show hours.

About Adaptiva

Adaptiva is a leading, global provider of endpoint management and security solutions. The company’s products, including OneSite™ and Evolve VM™, empower enterprises to manage and secure endpoints at unparalleled speed and massive scale using the power of peer-to-peer technology. Adaptiva is self-funded, highly profitable, and growing at a rapid rate. Leading global Fortune 1000 organizations, including T-Mobile, Nokia, HSBC, Walgreens, the U.S. Department of Defense, and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, use Adaptiva products to eliminate the need for a vast IT infrastructure and automate countless endpoint management and security tasks. Learn more at https://insights.adaptiva.com, and follow the company at LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

