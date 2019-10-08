Adaptiva : Taps Enterprise Security Leader Jeff Harrell as Vice President of Marketing

Harrell Brings 20+ Years of Experience to the Company as it Continues to Aggressively Scale and Expand its Product Offerings

Adaptiva, a leading, global provider of endpoint management and security solutions for enterprise customers, today announced that enterprise security veteran Jeff Harrell has joined the company as vice president of marketing. Harrell will use his more than 20 years of experience to oversee the marketing strategies and initiatives across a growing range of products designed to assist global enterprises with pressing endpoint management and security needs.

“Jeff is known for his domain knowledge, creativity, and vision as well as the ability to execute,” said Jim Souders, CEO of Adaptiva. “He also understands the startup world, having served as a founder or an integral employee at several early-stage companies over the course of his career. Jeff’s work in leading companies through their respective milestones, exits, and transitions will be an asset to the Adaptiva team as we continue to scale and sell award-winning solutions to enterprises throughout the world.”

Harrell comes to Adaptiva from Zettaset, a leading provider of software-defined encryption solutions, where he served as vice president of product and marketing. While at Zettaset, he guided the company through a successful pivot which culminated in new funding. Prior to Zettaset, he was the vice president of marketing at Redbooth, which merged with AeroFS. Harrell remained VP of marketing for the combined company, and under his guidance, his team set company records for new signups as well as for new paying customers. Among his accomplishments as vice president of product marketing at Norse Corporation, Harrell managed the design and development of the popular Norse Threat Map. He was also recognized for building awareness, adoption, market share, and revenue for three product portfolios.

Harrell’s career began when he co-founded PrivNet, creator of the first commercial ad-blocking program, as a college student. The company was acquired by Pretty Good Privacy (PGP), where Harrell remained a vital part of the team. McAfee later acquired PGP, and Harrell continued to serve as product manager for the entire PGP product line. He went on to work with eMusic.com prior to its IPO. After it was acquired by Universal Music Group (UMG), Harrell held positions at Qualys, a leading provider of cloud-based vulnerability management solutions, and nCircle, a provider of vulnerability management, configuration auditing, and security performance management solutions, through its acquisition by Tripwire.

Harrell joins Adaptiva as the company ramps up to meet demand for its new endpoint compliance and vulnerability management product, Evolve VM, and as enterprises increasingly turn to the company to assist with Windows 10 migration through Adaptiva’s Windows 10 Accelerator Program. Additionally, Adaptiva OneSite, a fully automated, self-managing content distribution engine that provides the fastest way to securely distribute software across an enterprise, is rapidly gaining widespread, global adoption. The effectiveness of its single-download solution has been proven in enterprise environments that manage more than 400,000 endpoints and is trusted by many of today’s leading Fortune 1000 organizations.

“I’ve admired Adaptiva’s ability to bring truly innovative solutions to market that solve some of the most pressing yet often overlooked issues enterprises face today,” said Harrell. “Now is the time to take it to another level. I am excited to work with this talented team and help Adaptiva continue its streak of achieving record growth and revenue while consistently exceeding customer expectations.”

About Adaptiva

Adaptiva is a leading, global provider of endpoint management and security solutions. The company’s products, including OneSite™ and Evolve VM™, empower enterprises to manage and secure endpoints at unparalleled speed and massive scale using the power of peer-to-peer technology. Adaptiva is self-funded, highly profitable, and growing at a rapid rate. Leading global Fortune 1000 organizations, including T-Mobile, Nokia, HSBC, Walgreens, the U.S. Department of Defense, and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, use Adaptiva products to eliminate the need for a vast IT infrastructure and automate countless endpoint management and security tasks. Learn more at https://insights.adaptiva.com, and follow the company at LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

