Adaptive Biotechnologies : Announces Medicare Coverage of the clonoSEQ® Assay for MRD Testing in Patients with Multiple Myeloma and Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia at Multiple Timepoints Throughout Treatment and Remission

Adaptive Biotechnologies, an immune driven-medicine company, today
announced that Palmetto GBA, a Medicare Administrative Contractor (MAC)
and leader in assessing diagnostic technologies through its MolDX
program, has established coverage of the clonoSEQ® Assay for
Medicare patients with multiple myeloma and B-cell acute lymphoblastic
leukemia (ALL). clonoSEQ is the first and only test authorized by the
U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to detect and monitor minimal
residual disease (MRD) in myeloma and ALL using DNA from a patient’s
bone marrow sample. The Medicare coverage for clonoSEQ is aligned with
the assay’s FDA label and with clinical practice guidelines in myeloma
and ALL and includes assessing MRD at multiple time points throughout
therapy to monitor treatment response and help predict patient outcomes.
The article, also posted by the MAC Noridian, is effective immediately
and enables national coverage of Medicare patients undergoing clonoSEQ
testing.
“Availability of sensitive, specific and standardized MRD testing is
increasingly crucial to the delivery of optimal patient care in both
multiple myeloma and ALL,” said Nikhil Munshi, M.D., Director of Basic
and Correlative Science at the Jerome Lipper Multiple Myeloma Center
at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. “Medicare coverage for the clonoSEQ
Assay will help ensure that eligible patients across the U.S. have
access to a highly advanced option for MRD assessment to support more
personalized treatment decisions across their course of care.”
MRD refers to the remaining number of cancer cells that are present in a
patient’s body during and after treatment and may eventually lead to
recurrence of the disease. Cancer treatment guidelines for myeloma and
ALL call for MRD testing to assess disease burden throughout the course
of care to help monitor for remission, detect relapse, determine
response to treatment and predict patient outcomes. Controlled trials
have shown that even the smallest amounts of residual disease
significantly predict a patient’s long-term clinical outcomes.
“This is great news for patients. The establishment of favorable
Medicare coverage for clonoSEQ soon after FDA authorization further
demonstrates the clinical relevance of MRD assessment and underscores
the benefit that this test delivers in the management of myeloma and ALL
patients,” said Charles Sang, senior vice president, Adaptive
Diagnostics. “clonoSEQ is a highly sensitive and standardized MRD test
that enables more cost-effective care by assessing the effectiveness of
therapy, monitoring remission and identifying relapse in lymphoid blood
cancers, serving as a critical tool to help clinicians decide if a
patient should initiate, pause or discontinue a potentially costly
treatment regimen.”
clonoSEQ testing has been used in 25 of the 28 of the National
Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) centers in the U.S., and Adaptive is
working diligently with community practice leaders to increase use in
the community setting. As MRD assessment becomes standard practice for
patient management across a range of blood cancers, it is essential that
clinicians and patients have access to a highly accurate, sensitive and
standardized MRD assessment tool. Having satisfied the analytical and
clinical validation requirements of the FDA and met the bar for clinical
utility required by Medicare, the clonoSEQ Assay addresses this need.
Adaptive continues to work closely with third-party payers to obtain
coverage of clonoSEQ for eligible patients in need. With Medicare
coverage in place, Adaptive is strongly positioned to expand
commercialization of clonoSEQ in 2019. The company is committed to
pursuing regulatory approval for additional potential indications for
clonoSEQ in other blood cancers and sample types, including blood-based
MRD assessment.
The clonoSEQ coverage decision can be found here.
About the clonoSEQ® Assay
The Adaptive Biotechnologies clonoSEQ Assay has been granted De Novo
designation by the FDA as an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) to detect
and monitor minimal residual disease (MRD) in patients with multiple
myeloma (MM) and B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) using DNA
from bone marrow samples. It identifies and quantifies specific DNA
sequences found in malignant cells, allowing clinicians to monitor
patients for changes in disease burden during and after treatment. This
robust assay provides sensitive and accurate measurement of residual
disease that allows physicians to predict patient outcomes, assess
response to therapy over time, monitor patients during remission and
detect potential relapse. The clonoSEQ Assay is a single-site assay
performed at Adaptive Biotechnologies. It is also available as a
CLIA-regulated laboratory developed test (LDT) service for use in other
lymphoid cancers.
clonoSEQ was reviewed under the FDA’s De Novo premarket review pathway,
a regulatory pathway for some low- to moderate-risk novel devices for
which there is no legally marketed predicate device.
For important information about the FDA-cleared uses of clonoSEQ,
including the full intended use, limitations, and detailed performance
characteristics, please visit www.clonoSEQ.com/technical-summary
About Adaptive Biotechnologies
Adaptive Biotechnologies is a pioneer and leader in immune-driven
medicine that aims to improve people’s lives by learning from the wisdom
of their adaptive immune systems. Adaptive’s proprietary immune
profiling platform reveals and translates insights from our adaptive
immune systems with unprecedented scale and precision. Working with drug
developers, clinicians and academic researchers, we are applying these
insights to develop products that will transform the way diseases such
as cancer, autoimmune conditions, and infectious diseases are diagnosed
and treated. For more information, please visit adaptivebiotech.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190117005823/en/