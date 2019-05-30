Adaptive Biotechnologies : Appoints Seasoned Biotechnology Executives Kevin Conroy and Michelle Griffin to Board of Directors

Adaptive Biotechnologies today announced Kevin Conroy, chairman and CEO of Exact Sciences Corporation, and Michelle Griffin, director at Acer Therapeutics, Inc. and HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc., have been elected to the board of directors. Board member Arnold J. Levine, PhD, has transitioned to Adaptive’s scientific advisory board.

Mr. Conroy brings extensive business, legal, and executive leadership experience in the biotechnology and molecular diagnostics industries. As chief executive officer of Exact Sciences Corporation, he has most recently overseen the FDA approval, launch, and commercialization of Cologuard®, the first non-invasive, stool-based DNA screening test approved for detecting colorectal cancer. Ms. Griffin brings extensive operational experience in the biotechnology industry and deep corporate finance experience, conducting many public financings, including the initial public offerings for Trubion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Corixa Corporation later acquired by GSK. Their collective board and executive leadership experience in the biotechnology industry will benefit Adaptive as the company accelerates the development and commercialization of diagnostic and therapeutic product opportunities derived from its immune medicine platform.

“Kevin and Michelle are recognized, seasoned leaders in the biotechnology industries, and we will benefit tremendously from their knowledge as Adaptive continues to grow as a commercial stage biotechnology company,” said Chad Robins, CEO and co-founder of Adaptive Biotechnologies. “Kevin and Michelle collectively bring deep experience in the development and commercialization of molecular diagnostics and therapeutics, and we look forward to their direction and support as Adaptive continues to advance our clinical pipeline based on our proprietary immune medicine platform. We also want to thank Arnie Levine for his 8 years of service on our board of directors and for his continued support serving on our scientific advisory board.”

Mr. Conroy has served as the president, chief executive officer and chairman of the board of directors of Exact Sciences Corporation, a public molecular diagnostic company, since March 2009. He also serves on the board of directors of Epizyme, Inc., a public clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, and Arya Sciences Acquisition Corp., a public special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of Perceptive Advisors LLC. Prior to joining Exact Sciences Corporation, Mr. Conroy served as president and chief executive officer of Third Wave Technologies, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, from 2005 to 2008. Mr. Conroy holds a JD from the University of Michigan Law School and a BS in Electrical Engineering from Michigan State University.

“Adaptive Biotechnologies is writing the next chapter in precision medicine, an area that is increasingly critical to improving health outcomes and a place where diagnostics are playing a significant role,” said Mr. Conroy. “I am excited to join this board and support the leadership team to design truly personalized diagnostics for patients battling cancer and other diseases.”

Ms. Griffin currently serves as a member of the board of directors and chair of the audit committee for public companies Acer Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, and HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. Ms. Griffin previously served on the board of directors and as chair of the audit committee for public companies PhaseRx, Inc., from 2016 to 2018; OncoGenex Pharmaceuticals Inc., from 2008 to 2011 and Sonus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., from 2004 to 2008. Ms. Griffin served as executive vice president, Operations, and chief financial officer at OncoGenex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. from 2011 to 2013, served as acting chief executive, senior vice president and chief operating officer at Trubion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. from 2009 until its acquisition in 2010 and as its chief financial officer from 2006 to 2009; and served as senior vice president and chief financial officer of Dendreon Corp. from 2005 to 2006. Ms. Griffin holds a BS in marketing from George Mason University and an MBA from Seattle University.

“Adaptive is decoding the adaptive immune system and leveraging this information to help discover personalized cellular therapies with the goal of helping to change how disease is treated,” said Ms. Griffin, director at Acer Therapeutics, Inc. and HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. “I’m thrilled to join the board to support Adaptive’s leadership as they continue to harness the power of the immune system to help patients fight disease.”

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies is a pioneer and leader in immune-driven medicine that aims to improve people’s lives by learning from the wisdom of their adaptive immune systems. Adaptive’s proprietary immune medicine platform reveals and translates insights from our adaptive immune systems with unprecedented scale and precision. Working with drug developers, clinicians and academic researchers, we are applying these insights to develop products that will transform the way diseases such as cancer, autoimmune conditions, and infectious diseases are diagnosed and treated. For more information, please visit adaptivebiotech.com.

