Adaptive Biotechnologies : to Present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

01/03/2019 | 01:04pm CET

Adaptive Biotechnologies today announced that Chad Robins, chief executive officer and co-founder, will present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 8, 2019 at 11:30 am PT (2:30 pm ET) in San Francisco. Robins will also participate in a panel presentation, Reinventing the Disease Continuum Through Precision Health, on January 7, 2019 at 5:00 pm PT (8:00 pm ET) to discuss the impact of immune profiling on the future of immune-driven medicine.

A live webcast of the presentation and Q&A session can be accessed from the Newsroom under Events on the Adaptive website at adaptivebiotech.com. Following the live presentation, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 90 days.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies is a pioneer and leader in immune-driven medicine that aims to improve people’s lives by learning from the wisdom of their adaptive immune systems. Adaptive’s proprietary immune profiling platform reveals and translates insights from our adaptive immune systems with unprecedented scale and precision. Working with drug developers, clinicians and academic researchers, we are applying these insights to develop products that will transform the way we diagnose and treat diseases such as cancer, autoimmune conditions, and infectious diseases. For more information, please visit adaptivebiotech.com.


© Business Wire 2019
