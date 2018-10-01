AdaptiveMobile Security : Launches Commercial Traffic Management

AdaptiveMobile Security, the world leader in mobile network security,
today launched ‘Commercial Traffic Management’ (CTM) controls for all
forms of mobile messaging. This new proposition enables operators and
aggregators to capitalise on Application-to-Person (A2P) traffic running
through their networks and generate additional revenue streams by
delivering a new suite of insights, analysis and controls covering
discovery, classification, verification and management processes.
The rise of “long code” commercial A2P messaging across the globe means
that there are new traffic streams that traditional controls, based upon
a premise of limited enforced short-code identities, are unable to
address. With the A2P SMS market expected to be worth US$26.61 billion
in 2022, up from US$11.86 billion in 2017, the opportunity exists for
carriers and aggregators to bring additional management and analytics to
these messages to ensure that A2P messages are differentiated and priced
appropriately based on their value to the sender. AdaptiveMobile
Security’s suite of CTM capabilities for A2P traffic gives operators and
aggregators new ways of identifying, analysing and managing this traffic
across originating, terminating and transit flows.
Grey A2P traffic controls typically discover, throttle or block
unauthorised and under-monetised routes for A2P traffic whereas
Commercial Traffic Management controls provide alternative capabilities
to give the operators and aggregators fine grain insight and control of
traffic being carried on the network.
AdaptiveMobile Security’s Chief Strategy Officer, Simeon Coney,
elaborates: “CTM combines our unique messaging algorithms and enterprise
reputation controls to accurately detect the source and intention of
enterprise messages. This allows networks to ensure adherence to agreed
behaviours, detect potential contract abuse that may be present within
the A2P traffic, and introduce new creative pricing models based upon a
broad range of message attributes for service differentiation.” Coney
continues, “We know from our work with leading analyst firm, MobileSquared,
that the average mobile operator lost $11.9 million per annum in AP2 SMS
revenues in 2017. As the market expands, these controls give networks
new capabilities to manage and differentiate services as well as support
growth and protect against future price erosion forecast.”
AdaptiveMobile Security’s Commercial Traffic Management is built on the
success of their globally-deployed Network Protection Platform. The
market leading messaging security and revenue protection platform is
used in all regions of the world, covering more than 80 operators
globally, including some of the world’s largest mobile messaging
environment. It delivers significant reduction in messaging abuse and
subscriber complaints as validated through industry Spam Reporting
Services. To better understand how these capabilities can resolve common
market issues for revenue recovery, as well as offering service
differentiation, register for AdaptiveMobile’s upcoming webinar Maximise
Revenue from Your Messaging Market here.
About AdaptiveMobile Security
AdaptiveMobile Security is the world leader in mobile network security,
protecting more than 2.1 billion subscribers worldwide. With deep
expertise and a unique focus on network-to-handset security,
AdaptiveMobile’s award-winning security solutions provide its customers
with advanced threat detection and actionable intelligence, combined
with the most comprehensive security products on the market today.
AdaptiveMobile Security was founded in 2004 and boasts some of the
world’s largest mobile operator as customers and the leading security
and telecom equipment vendors as partners. The Company is headquartered
in Dublin with offices in North America, Europe, South Africa, the
Middle East and Asia Pacific.
