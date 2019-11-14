Adcorp Selects SnapLogic to Support Digital Transformation

South African firm standardizes on the SnapLogic Intelligent Integration Platform to connect its diverse application and data landscape

SnapLogic, provider of the #1 Intelligent Integration Platform, today announced that Adcorp, a leading workplace solutions provider in South Africa, has selected SnapLogic’s leading cloud integration platform to support its enterprise-wide digital transformation initiative.

Adcorp provides organizations in South Africa with a range of workplace solutions, from resourcing and training through to outsourcing subject matter experts and consulting services. As Adcorp has grown, it has acquired more than 20 companies, all using different IT systems. In an effort to rationalize these systems and bring an element of standardization to IT used across the company, Adcorp has initiated a strategic digital transformation project, taking a best-in-class approach to overhauling the entirety of the group’s IT architecture so that it is more closely aligned with the strategic goals and priorities of the business. This has ensured that Adcorp benefits from industry-leading systems, can streamline business processes and fully leverage their data assets, and is able to achieve business results faster.

To execute on their digital transformation strategy, Adcorp required a modern, cloud-based integration platform which would match its best-in-class approach and was also straightforward to use. The company selected SnapLogic thanks to its flexible and robust platform, industry leading library of pre-built intelligent connectors (called Snaps), and its self-service, low-code approach to integration, making it easy for Adcorp’s IT team to get up and running with their integration projects quickly. With SnapLogic, Adcorp is able to bring together the multitude of SaaS applications the company is now using, ensuring a single view of data is maintained at all times, making it both easier and more efficient for staff to go about their daily business.

Pete Aling, CIO at Adcorp, commented: “When looking for a solution to bring together our diverse landscape of applications and systems, SnapLogic came out as the clear winner. Getting our team up to speed using the platform has been easy, allowing them to become productive quickly and swiftly begin deployment. We have identified and planned key integrations between Salesforce and Workday using SnapLogic, with more to follow as we execute our blueprint for the company. We will know we’ve got it right when the rest of the business is able to easily do their job without noticing the technology supporting them.”

Neerav Shah, General Manager for SnapLogic EMEA, added: “Adcorp is leading the way in South Africa by putting intelligent app and data integration at the center of their digital transformation strategy. Digital transformation is an ongoing process, and by ensuring intelligent integration is a central part of that process it can help organizations ensure a level of consistency across their data, applications, and systems. We’re looking forward to working with the team at Adcorp to help enable their success.”

SnapLogic’s Intelligent Integration Platform uses AI-powered workflows to automate all stages of IT integration projects – design, development, deployment, and maintenance – whether on-premises, in the cloud, or in hybrid environments. The platform’s easy-to-use, self-service interface enables both expert and citizen integrators to manage all application integration, data integration, API management, B2B integration, and data engineering projects on a single, scalable platform. With SnapLogic, organizations can connect all of their enterprise systems quickly and easily to automate business processes, accelerate analytics, and drive transformation.

About SnapLogic

SnapLogic provides the #1 Intelligent Integration Platform. The company’s AI-powered workflows and self-service integration capabilities make it fast and easy for organizations to manage all their application integration, data integration, API management, B2B integration, and data engineering projects on a single, scalable platform. Hundreds of Global 2000 customers — including Adobe, AstraZeneca, Box, Emirates, Schneider Electric, and Wendy’s — rely on SnapLogic to automate business processes, accelerate analytics, and drive digital transformation. Learn more at snaplogic.com.

