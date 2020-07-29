Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Add Coding to Your Family Game Night with the New iRobot® Root® rt0 Coding Robot

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/29/2020 | 06:02am EDT

BEDFORD, Mass., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iRobot Corp. (NASDAQ: IRBT), the leader in consumer robots, today expanded its educational product offerings with the launch of the Root® rt0 coding robot, an easy-to-use and customizable coding robot that brings classroom learning into the home. Starting at $129, the Root rt0 is equipped with many of the same features and sensors found on the original Root rt1, giving families more options to find the educational coding robot that best fits their needs and price. To help take creativity to the next level, iRobot also announced the Root® Brick Top, a new Root accessory that is compatible with common building blocks.

"Coding has become a 21st century skill as fundamental to learning as reading, writing and math," said Colin Angle, chairman and CEO of iRobot. "Our vision is to provide a way for children of any skill-level, from pre-readers to experts, to learn to code. By offering two versions of Root – a lower-cost version for those seeking quality STEM robots at-home, and the original Root for more holistic in-classroom settings – iRobot can make learning to code more accessible to educators, students and parents."

Like its predecessor, the Root rt1, the Root rt0 is a two-wheeled, mobile platform that operates on a flat surface. The robot comes to life – drawing, making music and exploring its surroundings – through coding commands given by the user in the companion iRobot Coding App. The platform offers three different levels of coding language, from simple graphical blocks for young children to full-text coding for more advanced users. Its auto-level converter instantly translates code from one learning level to another, making iRobot Coding easily approachable for beginners, while growing with coders as they gain experience, enabling them to seamlessly "level up" to more advanced programming.

The Root rt0 is a great choice for families who want to put a modern spin on the traditional family game night, or who simply enjoy trying new things and learning new skills together. With a learning library available on the iRobot Education website, the robot comes with hours of lessons, projects, and activities that support both individual and group participation. With Root rt0 you can play fun games like "Guess the Picture" in which players are challenged to investigate pre-made programs, hypothesize what the code will create, and then be the first to guess the robot sketch in action. The Root rt0 is equipped with more than 20 sensors, giving it the ability to drive, draw, detect touch, light up, and play music.

Transform Your Root with the Root Brick Top
iRobot also introduced the Root Brick Top accessory, which lets users turn the Root robot into just about anything they can imagine – from a mobile catapult or robotic arm, to a glowing rocket ship or roaming music DJ. The Root Brick Top connects to the Root robot by integrated magnets and is compatible with a variety of common building blocks. It is sold separately for $19.99.

Both the Root rt0 coding robot and the Root Brick Top are currently available for purchase at https://www.irobot.com/root. Photos and information can be found at: http://media.irobot.com/.

iRobot Coding App now available in Google Play Store
In addition to the existing iOS app and web-based apps on Chrome OS, Windows and macOS, a new Android version of the iRobot Coding platform is now available for download through the Google Play Store. The free app enables Root owners to bring their robot to life using three levels of coding language, from graphical coding to hybrid coding, and finally full-text coding. An auto-level converter instantly translates code from one learning level to another, making iRobot Coding easily approachable for beginners, but also challenging enough to keep experienced coders engaged.

About iRobot Corp.
iRobot®, the leading global consumer robot company, designs and builds robots that empower people to do more both inside and outside of the home. iRobot created the home robot cleaning category with the introduction of its Roomba® Robot Vacuum in 2002. Today, iRobot is a global enterprise that has sold more than 30 million robots worldwide. iRobot's product line, including the Roomba and the Braava® family of mopping robots, feature proprietary technologies and advanced concepts in cleaning, mapping and navigation. iRobot engineers are building an ecosystem of robots and technologies to enable the smart home. For more information about iRobot, please visit www.irobot.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/add-coding-to-your-family-game-night-with-the-new-irobot-root-rt0-coding-robot-301101764.html

SOURCE iRobot Corporation


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
06:17aALLIANZ : Non-disclosure by an insured does not always mean the insurer can avoid liability for a claim
AQ
06:17aINSIDE TRACK : Construction & infrastructure – In the media and cases
AQ
06:17aUBER TECHNOLOGIES : Supreme Court Gives Uber's Arbitration Clause Zero Stars, Greenlights Drivers' Employment Class Action
AQ
06:17aRADWARE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:17aANTHEM, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:17aDEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG : Upgraded to Buy by Warburg Research
MD
06:16aCOVID-19 : monitoring the impact of the pandemic on enterprises
PU
06:16aIn May, the employed population decreased by 2.0%, the unemployment rate decreased by 0.4 percentage points and the labour underutilisation rate increased by 1.2 percentage points
PU
06:16aRetail Trade Turnover index down by 6.6%
PU
06:16aMAS Calls on Local Banks to Moderate FY2020 Dividends
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group