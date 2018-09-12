Add3 : Acquires Point It, Combining Digital Marketing Firms and Strengthening Search, Programmatic Capabilities

Add3 (www.add3.com), a Seattle-based digital marketing agency specializing in search, social, creative, and programmatic display advertising, today announced that it has acquired Point It (www.pointit.com), a digital marketing agency also based in Seattle. Effective immediately, Point It’s employees have joined Add3, with the combined entity based in Add3’s Capitol Hill offices.

Now with a growing team of more than 50 employees, Add3 serves a broadened base of clients, ranging from Global 500 software, ecommerce, and retail organizations to Internet service providers, insurance companies, business-to-business technology firms and more. The firm’s clients include Microsoft, Amazon, Costco, Outdoor Research, and MOD Pizza, among numerous others. Financial terms of the merger are not disclosed.

According to Add3 co-founder and CEO Paul Uhlir, Point It’s brand will transition to Add3 in the coming months and the combined team is already in place, addressing existing and new business assignments.

“We’ve been watching the very talented Point It team for years and are honored that they’ve joined Add3 to deepen our expertise for both existing and new clients,” said Paul Uhlir, Add3 CEO. “Like Add3, Point It has built a strong business by offering digital marketing services that are technologically advanced, strategically sound and nimble enough to deliver results under a variety of scenarios. Adding just one good employee to this mix is a major challenge in today’s marketplace, so we are very fortunate to add 15 great people with this transaction.”

“Our team and clients are both in excellent hands with Add3,” said Jon Lisbin, Point It’s founder and former Chairman. “While Point It’s management team has now transitioned from the combined business, we worked purposefully with Add3 to ensure that the combined entity continues providing exceptional client service, as well as meaningful opportunities for the entire team to contribute and grow.”

“This merger enables both Add3’s clients and team to benefit from bringing decades of digital marketing expertise and best practices together under one roof,” added Brian Rauschenbach, Add3 co-founder and head of industry.

Leading a profitable company, Add3’s management team has among the industry’s deepest bases of experience in both digital marketing and search: the company’s principals have been involved with both areas since the mid-1990s and have maintained close ties to these sectors through many evolutions. Add3 also was the key partner in launching a successful venture dedicated to facilitating collaboration among the Pacific Northwest’s digital marketing and broader technology communities: the Seattle Interactive Conference, expected to draw thousands of attendees to its 8th annual event slated for October 16-17 in downtown Seattle.

Add3 is a digital marketing agency specializing in search, social, and programmatic display advertising. The company services a broad range of clients based throughout the U.S., ranging from Global 500 software, ecommerce, and retail organizations to Internet service providers, insurance companies, business-to-business technology firms and more. Add3’s talented and knowledgeable staff provides highly personalized, hands-on counsel in an industry often dominated purely by technology.

