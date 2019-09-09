Addchance : CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY AND AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GTI HOLDINGS LIMITED

共 享 集 團 有 限 公 司

(a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3344)

CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY AND AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of GTI Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, collectively the "Group") would like to announce that Ms. Hui Wai Man Shirley ("Ms. Hui") has tendered her resignation as the company secretary of the Company (the "Company Secretary") and an authorised representative of the Company (as required by Rule 3.05 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and for the purpose of service of process and notices in Hong Kong under the Companies Ordinance (Cap. 622 of the Laws of Hong Kong)) ("Authorised Representative") with effect from 9 September 2019 due to her desire to devote more time to other businesses. Ms. Hui confirmed that she has no disagreement with the Board, and neither the Company nor Ms. Hui is aware of any matters that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company and the Stock Exchange in relation to Ms. Hui's resignation.

The Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Chan Ching ("Mr. Chan") as the Company Secretary and the Authorised Representative with effect from 9 September 2019.

Mr. Chan will be responsible for the Company's corporate secretarial functions. Mr. Chan, aged 39, is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.