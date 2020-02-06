Addchance : DISCLOSABLE TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE ACQUISITION OF 11.89% EQUITY INTEREST IN THE TARGET COMPANY INVOLVING ISSUE OF CONSIDERATION SHARES UNDER SPECIFIC MANDATE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement appears for information purpose only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for the securities.

GTI HOLDINGS LIMITED

共 享 集 團 有 限 公 司

(a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3344)

DISCLOSABLE TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO

THE ACQUISITION OF 11.89% EQUITY INTEREST

IN THE TARGET COMPANY INVOLVING

ISSUE OF CONSIDERATION SHARES UNDER SPECIFIC MANDATE

ACQUISITION

The Board is pleased to announce that on 6 February 2020 (after trading hours of the Stock Exchange), the Purchaser entered into the Agreement with the Vendor in relation to the Acquisition, pursuant to which the Vendor has agreed to sell, and the Purchaser has agreed to purchase, the Sale Equity Interest.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

As the highest applicable percentage ratio as calculated under Rule 14.06 of the Listing Rules in respect of the Acquisition are more than 5% but less than 25%, the Acquisition constitutes a disclosable transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules. The Acquisition is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

The Specific Mandate shall be subject to the approval of the Shareholders and an extraordinary general meeting will be held by the Company to consider and approve the same.

A circular containing, among other things, further information on the Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder together with a notice convening the extraordinary general meeting is expected to be despatched to the Shareholders by no later than 31 March 2020 as more time is required to incorporate the relevant information into the circular. Further announcement will be published if there is delay in the despatch of the circular.