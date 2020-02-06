|
Addchance : DISCLOSABLE TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE ACQUISITION OF 11.89% EQUITY INTEREST IN THE TARGET COMPANY INVOLVING ISSUE OF CONSIDERATION SHARES UNDER SPECIFIC MANDATE
GTI HOLDINGS LIMITED
共 享 集 團 有 限 公 司
(a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 3344)
DISCLOSABLE TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO
THE ACQUISITION OF 11.89% EQUITY INTEREST
IN THE TARGET COMPANY INVOLVING
ISSUE OF CONSIDERATION SHARES UNDER SPECIFIC MANDATE
ACQUISITION
The Board is pleased to announce that on 6 February 2020 (after trading hours of the Stock Exchange), the Purchaser entered into the Agreement with the Vendor in relation to the Acquisition, pursuant to which the Vendor has agreed to sell, and the Purchaser has agreed to purchase, the Sale Equity Interest.
LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS
As the highest applicable percentage ratio as calculated under Rule 14.06 of the Listing Rules in respect of the Acquisition are more than 5% but less than 25%, the Acquisition constitutes a disclosable transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules. The Acquisition is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.
The Specific Mandate shall be subject to the approval of the Shareholders and an extraordinary general meeting will be held by the Company to consider and approve the same.
A circular containing, among other things, further information on the Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder together with a notice convening the extraordinary general meeting is expected to be despatched to the Shareholders by no later than 31 March 2020 as more time is required to incorporate the relevant information into the circular. Further announcement will be published if there is delay in the despatch of the circular.
INTRODUCTION
The principal terms of the Agreement are summarised below.
THE AGREEMENT
Date:
6 February 2020 (after trading hours of the Stock Exchange)
Parties:
(1)
Vendor
(2)
Purchaser
Dyson
As at the date of this announcement, to the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, the Vendor, Dyson and their respective associates are third parties independent of the Company and their connected persons (as defined under the Listing Rules).
Subject of the Acquisition
Pursuant to the Agreement, the Vendor has agreed to sell, and the Purchaser has agreed to purchase, the Sale Equity Interest, representing approximately 11.89% equity interest in the Target Company. Immediately before the Completion, the Vendor is the legal and beneficial owner of the Sale Equity Interest.
There is no restriction on the subsequent sale of the Sale Equity Interest.
Consideration
The Consideration shall be settled in either of the following manner:
subject to the applicable PRC laws, an allotment and issuance of the Consideration Shares to Dyson under the Specific Mandate; or
if option (a) above is not feasible and if the Purchaser agrees so, a sum of HK$120,000,000 payable by the Purchaser in cash (whether from internal resources or third party financing, depending on availability).
The Consideration for the Acquisition was determined after arm's length negotiations between the Purchaser and the Vendor with reference to, amongst others, the net asset value of the Target Company and the valuation of the entire Target Company of RMB910,000,000 as at 30 November 2019 prepared by an independent valuer and the prospect of the Target Company.
Consideration Shares
The Consideration Shares will be allotted and issued to Dyson pursuant to the Specific Mandate proposed to be approved by the Shareholders.
Assuming there is no change in the issued share capital of the Company, the Consideration Shares, when issued, in total, would represent approximately 23.52% of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement and approximately 19.04% of the issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the Consideration Shares.
The issue price of Consideration Shares shall be HK$0.081 and was determined after arm's length negotiations between the Vendor and the Purchaser with reference to the prevailing market price of the Shares. The Directors consider that the issue price of the Consideration Shares is fair and reasonable and on normal commercial terms.
The issue price represents:
a premium of approximately 1.25% over the closing price of HK$0.080 per Share as quoted on the Stock Exchange on the date of the Agreement;
-
The Company will apply to the Listing Committee of the Stock Exchange for the listing of, and permission to deal in the Consideration Shares. The Consideration Shares shall at all times rank pari passu among themselves and with the Shares in issue as at the date of issue of the Consideration Shares.
Conditions Precedent
Completion of the Agreement is conditional upon fulfilment of the following Conditions:
the Shareholders having passed at the extraordinary general meeting the resolutions approving the entering into and performance of the Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder;
-
If the Conditions have not been fulfilled on or before the Long Stop Date, the Agreement will terminate immediately thereafter and be of no further effect, and all the obligations and liabilities of the Purchaser and the Vendor under the Agreement will cease and determine.
Completion
Completion shall take place within 30 business days that the Conditions have been fulfilled, or such later date the Vendor and Purchaser may agree.
INFORMATION OF THE TARGET COMPANY AND THE VENDOR
The Vendor is a company incorporated in the PRC with limited liability and is principally engaged in the business of investment.
The Target Company is a company incorporated in the PRC with limited liability and is principally engaged in the business of industrial hazardous waste disposal. The Target Company is based in Zhongwei, Ningxia, PRC.
Set out below is the unaudited financial information of the Target Company for the two financial years ended 31 December 2017 and 2018 and the eleven months ended 30 November 2019 based on the generally accepted accounting principles of the PRC:
|
For the year ended 31 December
|
|
2017
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Loss)/Profit before taxation
(565)
|
(Loss)/Profit after taxation
(565)
|
The net assets value of the Target Company as at 30 November 2019 was approximately RMB74.6 million.
REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE ACQUISITION
The Company is principally engaged in the businesses of textile, petroleum trading, financial service and natural gas.
As disclosed in the annual report of the Company for the financial year ended 31 December 2018, the Company will continue exploring the possibilities of diversifying its business in order to broaden its income base and enhance its profitability for the Company and its Shareholders.
With that goal in mind, the Company has been actively exploring business opportunities to engage in new lines of business with growth potential and broaden its income stream in order to achieve diversified and sustainable development. The Target Company is engaged in the business of industrial hazardous waste disposal in the PRC. The Directors are of the view that the Acquisition could help further diversify the Company's business. The Directors further consider that the business of industrial hazardous waste disposal in the PRC has shown growth potential and expect that the diversification of the income stream will boost the Shareholders' value and benefit the Company and the Shareholders.
In view of the above, the Directors consider that the terms of the Agreement are on normal commercial terms, fair and reasonable and the Acquisition is in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.
APPLICATION FOR LISTING
An application will be made by the Company to the Listing Committee for the listing of, and permission to deal in, the Consideration Shares on the Stock Exchange.
EFFECT ON THE SHAREHOLDING OF THE COMPANY FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF THE ACQUISITION
As at the date of this announcement, the Company had 6,298,816,169 Shares in issue. For reference and illustration purposes only, assuming the Consideration Shares will be allotted and issued pursuant to the Agreement and the Specific Mandate and there is no other change in the shareholding structure of the Company, the following table illustrates the shareholding structure of the Company (i) as at the date of this announcement; and (ii) immediately after the allotment and issue of the Consideration Shares.
As at the date of this
|
announcement
|
Consideration Shares
|
|
Approximate %
|
|
|
|
|
|
Poon Sum (Note 1)
3,115,314,000
49.46%
3,115,314,000
40.04%
|
Dyson
|
|
|
|
Public
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
|
|
Note 1: These shares are held through Gold Train Investments Limited, a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands which is wholly-owned by Mr. Poon Sum, the sole director.
LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS
As the highest applicable percentage ratios as calculated under Rule 14.06 of the Listing Rules in respect of the Acquisition are more than 5% but less than 25%, the Acquisition constitutes a disclosable transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules. The Acquisition is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.
The Specific Mandate shall be subject to the approval of the Shareholders and an extraordinary general meeting will be held by the Company to consider and approve the same.
A circular containing, among other things, further information on the Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder together with a notice convening the extraordinary general meeting is expected to be despatched to the Shareholders by no later than 31 March 2020 as more time is required to incorporate the relevant information into the circular. Further announcement will be published if there is delay in the despatch of the circular.
As none of the Directors has a material interest in the Acquisition, no Director is required to abstain from voting on the relevant resolution of the Board approving the Acquisition.
SHAREHOLDERS AND POTENTIAL INVESTORS OF THE COMPANY SHOULD BE AWARE THAT THE ACQUISITION IS SUBJECT TO A NUMBER OF CONDITIONS BEING SATISFIED, AND CONSEQUENTLY THE ACQUISITION MAY OR MAY NOT PROCEED. ACCORDINGLY, SHAREHOLDERS AND POTENTIAL INVESTORS ARE ADVISED TO EXERCISE CAUTION WHEN THEY DEAL OR CONTEMPLATE DEALING IN THE SHARES OR OTHER SECURITIES (IF ANY) OF THE COMPANY.
DEFINITIONS
"Acquisition"
the acquisition of the Sale Equity Interest by the Purchaser from the Vendor
pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Agreement
|
|
|
|
"Board"
the Board of Directors
|
|
|
|
|
|
"Completion"
completion of the Acquisition in accordance with the terms and conditions
of the Agreement
|
"Condition(s)"
the condition(s) precedent of the Agreement
|
|
|
|
"Consideration"
an aggregate consideration payable by the Purchaser for the Sale Equity
Interest, being HK$120,000,000
|
"Director(s)"
the directors of the Company
|
|
|
|
|
"HK$"
Hong Kong Dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong
|
|
the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC
|
|
Party(ies)"
|
|
|
|
|
"Listing Rules"
the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange
|
|
|
|
"PRC"
|
|
|
"RMB"
Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC
|
|
11.89% equity interest in the Target Company
|
|
|
|
"Shareholder(s)"
holders of the Share(s)
|
|
|
|
|
"Stock Exchange"
The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited
|
|
|
|
"Vendor"
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hong Kong, 6 February 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises (i) Mr. Poon Sum (Chairman), Mr. Ng Kwok Hung Perry, Mr. Hao Xiangbin and Mr. Huang Bin as executive Directors; (ii) Mr. Sui Fuxiang as non- executive Director; and (ii) Mr. Chan Shu Kin, Dr. Tse Kwok Sang and Mr. Chiu Wai Piu as independent non-executive Directors.
In this announcement, the English names of the PRC entities or individuals are translation of their Chinese names, and are included herein for identification purpose only. In the event of any inconsistency, the Chinese names shall prevail.
