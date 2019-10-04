Addchance : (I) UPDATE ON THE MEMORANDA OF UNDERSTANDING AND (II) CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

Memorandum of understanding for acquisition of 60% interest in Long Life Family New Retail Limited as announced on 10 August 2018 and 15 November 2018.

The parties to such memorandum of understanding attempted to liaise and reach agreement on the terms of such acquisition but in vain, despite the extension of the exclusivity period contemplated thereunder as announced on 15 November 2018. As such, such memorandum of understanding expired.

Memorandum of understanding for possible subscription of new shares in Constant Gain International Limited as announced on 28 February 2019.

Since the performance of retail market of Hong Kong was unsatisfactory in the recent months with uncertain prospect, the Company decided not to proceed with the investment and such memorandum of understanding lapsed.

The termination of the abovementioned memoranda of understanding has no material impact on the financial condition, shareholding structure and the cashflow for acquisition.