Addchance : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
GTI HOLDINGS LIMITED
共 享 集 團 有 限 公 司
(a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 3344)
LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION
The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of GTI Holdings Limited with effect from 3 September 2019 are set out below:
EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS
Mr. Poon Sum (Chairman)
Mr. Ng Kwok Hung Perry
Mr. Hao Xiangbin
Mr. Huang Bin
INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS
Mr. Chan Shu Kin
Dr. Tse Kwok Sang
Mr. Chiu Wai Piu
The Company has established four Board committees, the members of which are set out below:
AUDIT COMMITTEE
Mr. Chan Shu Kin (Chairman)
Dr. Tse Kwok Sang
Mr. Chiu Wai Piu