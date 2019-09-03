Log in
Addchance : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

09/03/2019 | 10:52am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GTI HOLDINGS LIMITED

共 享 集 團 有 限 公 司

(a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3344)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of GTI Holdings Limited with effect from 3 September 2019 are set out below:

EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

Mr. Poon Sum (Chairman)

Mr. Ng Kwok Hung Perry

Mr. Hao Xiangbin

Mr. Huang Bin

INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

Mr. Chan Shu Kin

Dr. Tse Kwok Sang

Mr. Chiu Wai Piu

The Company has established four Board committees, the members of which are set out below:

AUDIT COMMITTEE

Mr. Chan Shu Kin (Chairman)

Dr. Tse Kwok Sang

Mr. Chiu Wai Piu

1

REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

Dr. Tse Kwok Sang (Chairman)

Mr. Chan Shu Kin

Mr. Chiu Wai Piu

NOMINATION COMMITTEE

Dr. Tse Kwok Sang (Chairman)

Mr. Chan Shu Kin

Mr. Chiu Wai Piu

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE (Note)

Mr. Chan Shu Kin (Chairman)

Dr. Tse Kwok Sang

Mr. Chiu Wai Piu

Note: In addition to the above Directors, Mr. Ip Siu Kay, a member of the senior management of the Company, is a member of the corporate governance committee.

By Order of the Board

GTI Holdings Limited

Poon Sum

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 3 September 2019

2

Disclaimer

Addchance Holdings Limited published this content on 03 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2019 14:51:06 UTC
