Addchance : MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING IN RESPECT OF THE POSSIBLE ACQUISITION OF THE ENTIRE ISSUED SHARES IN TARGET COMPANIES WITH THE TARGET ASSETS

GTI HOLDINGS LIMITED

共 享 集 團 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3344)

MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING IN RESPECT OF

THE POSSIBLE ACQUISITION OF THE ENTIRE ISSUED SHARES IN TARGET COMPANIES WITH THE TARGET ASSETS

This announcement is made on a voluntary basis to update the Shareholders and potential investors on the business of the Company.

The Board wishes to announce that on 17 September 2019 (after trading hours), the Company, the Purchaser and the Vendor entered into the non-legally binding MOU in relation to the Possible Acquisition.

The Board wishes to emphasise that no binding agreement in relation to the Possible Acquisition has been entered into as at the date of this announcement. As such, the Possible Acquisition may or may not proceed. If the Possible Acquisition materialises, it will constitute a notifiable transaction on the part of the Company. Shareholders and investors are urged to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company. Further announcement in respect of the Possible Acquisition will be made by the Company in the event that any Formal Agreement has been signed.

