Addchance : (i) APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; AND (ii) APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

11/03/2019 | 05:08am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GTI HOLDINGS LIMITED

共 享 集 團 有 限 公 司

(a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3344)

  1. APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; AND (ii) APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of GTI Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, collectively the "Group") is pleased to announce that (i) Mr. Sui Fuxiang ("Mr. Sui") has been appointed as a non-executive director of the Company with effect from 1 November 2019 and

  1. Ms. Tse Kan (alias Tse Kan Shirley) ("Ms. Tse") has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company with effect from 1 November 2019.
  1. Appointment of non-executive director
    Mr. Sui Fuxiang, aged 46, has long been engaged in strategic research, financial investment and business collaboration. He has studied in many universities and has studied in the international economic and trade environment, especially in the field of equity investment. He is familiar with the economic and social conditions of Hong Kong and Macau, and is good at macro situation analysis and basic investigation and research. He has participated in the development of science and technology, real estate, cultural media and big health projects for a long time, with extensive resources and experience in related fields. Since joining CITIC Merchant Co., Ltd. in 2019, he has been mainly responsible for internal coordination within the group and external liaison work.
    Pursuant to the service agreement with the Company, Mr. Sui's appointment is for a term of 3 years commencing from 1 November 2019, subject to retirement from office by rotation and re- election at annual general meetings of the Company at least once every three years according to the articles of association of the Company. He is entitled to a monthly emolument of HK$30,000 for being the non-executive Director of the Company. The emolument was determined by the Board and the remuneration committee of the Company with reference to the prevailing market conditions,

qualification, duties and responsibilities of Mr. Sui. Mr. Sui will hold office until the next annual general meeting of the Company and will retire at that general meeting, and, being eligible, will offer himself for re-election pursuant to the articles of association of the Company.

Save as disclosed above, as at the date of this announcement, Mr. Sui does not (i) hold any other position with the Company or its subsidiaries; (ii) hold any other directorships in any other public companies, the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the last three years; nor (iii) have any relationship with any other Directors, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company (as defined in the Listing Rules).

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Sui did not have any interest in the shares or underlying shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Save as disclosed above, as at the date of this announcement, there is no other information relating to Mr. Sui's appointment which is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rules 13.51(2)(h) to 13.51(2)

  1. of Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and there are no other matters that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to welcome Mr. Sui in joining the Board.

  1. Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
    Ms. Tse Kan, aged 50, guaduated from the University of Sydney, Australia. She is a fellow member of the CPA Australia, a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, and a fellow member of the Taxation Institute of Hong Kong. She worked for the big Four accounting firms in Hong Kong and Singapore, participating in the restructuring of Chinese stated-owned companies for initial public offerings in their overseas listing. In the commercial field, she was then involved in an IPO Project and some acquisitions. In 2008, she was in charge of an acquisition project in New Zealand, and after the completion of the transaction, she also successfully passed the "Fit and Proper Person Interview" with the Civil Aviation Authority of New Zealand. She is the first Asian CEO in New Zealand Aviation Company and thus served as CEO of this New Zealand Aviation Manufacturing Group of Aircraft Design (Part 146), Aircraft Parts Supply (Part 19F), and Aircraft Manufacturing (Part 148) Certificates for six years till 2015. Ms. Tse served as first contact person of that Type Certificate in liaising with other state aviation authorities including CASA (Australia), FAA (USA), EASA (Europe) and CAAC (China).
    In 2016, Ms. Tse (pseudonym: TK Garbo) donated the first English edition of her novel "Mission from Gondwana" to the BirdLife International of its 120 Global partners. The Traditional Chinese version was published, and the simplified Chinese version will be published in 2019. Ms. Tse has granted the foreign language publishing rights in Sri Lankan, Tamil, and Albania.

In 2017, Ms. Tse partnered with a New Zealand Design & Certification Company on a Utility/ Passenger (19 seat) Aircraft Prototype Project. In 2019, She joined the Group and is responsible for the business development of the Group.

Pursuant to the service agreement with the Company, Ms. Tse's appointment is for a term of 3 years commencing from 1 November 2019. She is entitled to a monthly emolument of HK$100,000 for being the Chief Executive Officer of the Company. The emolument was determined by the Board and the remuneration committee of the Company with reference to the prevailing market conditions, qualification, duties and responsibilities of Ms. Tse.

Save as disclosed above, as at the date of this announcement, Ms. Tse does not (i) hold any other position with the Company or its subsidiaries; (ii) hold any other directorships in any other public companies, the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the last three years; nor (iii) have any relationship with any other Directors, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company (as defined in the Listing Rules).

As at the date of this announcement, Ms. Tse did not have any interest in the shares or underlying shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Save as disclosed above, as at the date of this announcement, there is no other information relating to Ms. Tse's appointment which is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rules 13.51(2)(h) to 13.51(2)

  1. of the Listing Rules and there are no other matters that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to welcome Ms. Tse in joining the Company.

By Order of the Board

GTI Holdings Limited

Ng Kwok Hung Perry

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 1 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises (i) Mr. Poon Sum (Chairman), Mr. Ng Kwok Hung Perry, Mr. Hao Xiangbin and Mr. Huang Bin as executive Directors; (ii) Mr. Sui Fuxiang as non- executive Director; and (ii) Mr. Chan Shu Kin, Dr. Tse Kwok Sang and Mr. Chiu Wai Piu as independent non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

Addchance Holdings Limited published this content on 03 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2019 10:07:01 UTC
