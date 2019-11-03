Addchance : (i) APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; AND (ii) APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

In 2017, Ms. Tse partnered with a New Zealand Design & Certification Company on a Utility/ Passenger (19 seat) Aircraft Prototype Project. In 2019, She joined the Group and is responsible for the business development of the Group.

Pursuant to the service agreement with the Company, Ms. Tse's appointment is for a term of 3 years commencing from 1 November 2019. She is entitled to a monthly emolument of HK$100,000 for being the Chief Executive Officer of the Company. The emolument was determined by the Board and the remuneration committee of the Company with reference to the prevailing market conditions, qualification, duties and responsibilities of Ms. Tse.

Save as disclosed above, as at the date of this announcement, Ms. Tse does not (i) hold any other position with the Company or its subsidiaries; (ii) hold any other directorships in any other public companies, the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the last three years; nor (iii) have any relationship with any other Directors, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company (as defined in the Listing Rules).

As at the date of this announcement, Ms. Tse did not have any interest in the shares or underlying shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Save as disclosed above, as at the date of this announcement, there is no other information relating to Ms. Tse's appointment which is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rules 13.51(2)(h) to 13.51(2)

of the Listing Rules and there are no other matters that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to welcome Ms. Tse in joining the Company.

GTI Holdings Limited

Hong Kong, 1 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises (i) Mr. Poon Sum (Chairman), Mr. Ng Kwok Hung Perry, Mr. Hao Xiangbin and Mr. Huang Bin as executive Directors; (ii) Mr. Sui Fuxiang as non- executive Director; and (ii) Mr. Chan Shu Kin, Dr. Tse Kwok Sang and Mr. Chiu Wai Piu as independent non-executive Directors.