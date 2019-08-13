Log in
Addiction Policy Forum & Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America (CADCA) Partner on Project to Advance Prevention

08/13/2019 | 03:01pm EDT

Washington, DC, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ninety percent of adults with a substance use disorder started using alcohol or drugs before the age of 18. As communities across the nation work to improve their response to addiction, the importance of prevention is guiding much-needed changes in policy and practice. Today, national nonprofits Addiction Policy Forum and Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America (CADCA) launched What is Prevention? a video series that explain the key components of evidence-based prevention. The three-part series is a free resource and seeks to empower individuals and communities to take action to prevent adolescent substance use. 

Of the partnership and collaboration, Addiction Policy Forum founder Jessica Hulsey Nickel said, “Preventing substance use disorders is critical, but most people don’t understand what prevention looks like in action. This collaboration seeks to empower everyone to play a role— at home, at school, and throughout our communities.” 

The videos were developed over the course of a year with feedback from expert researchers and target audiences. The series focuses on the science of brain development and includes an overview of evidence-based prevention, a video about the role of genetics in addiction, and a video about environmental factors that can decrease communities overall risk of adolescent substance use and addiction. 

“CADCA's commitment to creating and maintaining safe, healthy and drug-free communities is driven by providing community coalitions with prevention strategies, tools and resources,” said CADCA Chairman and CEO, General Arthur T. Dean.  “This video series on prevention, created through our partnership with the Addiction Policy Forum, is a critical tool for coalitions and will have a wide-reaching impact.”

For more information on this video series visit https://www.addictionpolicy.org/what-is-prevention/.


###

About Addiction Policy Forum

Addiction Policy Forum is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to eliminating addiction as a major health problem. Our headquarters are located in Washington, DC with resources and services in every state. 

For more information, visit: https://www.addictionpolicy.org 

About CADCA

The mission of CADCA (Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America) is to strengthen the capacity of community coalitions to create and maintain safe, healthy and drug-free communities globally.  This is accomplished by providing technical assistance and training, public policy advocacy, media strategies and marketing programs, training and special events. 


For more information, visit: https://www.cadca.org/

Casey Elliott
Addiction Policy Forum
3128605353
celliott@addictionpolicy.org

© GlobeNewswire 2019
