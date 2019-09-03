Log in
Addiction Policy Forum Launches Online School to Educate Americans About Addiction

09/03/2019 | 01:37pm EDT

Washington, DC, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Addiction Policy Forum, a leading national nonprofit, is launching the Addiction School which provides free online courses about addiction. The first course, “Addiction 101,” highlights the brain science of addiction, including risk and protective factors, and different kinds of treatment.

“Over 20 million people nationwide struggle with addiction, yet too few people have a difficult time understanding the science,” says Jessica Hulsey, CEO and founder of the Addiction Policy Forum, “Addiction 101 teaches the basics of addiction and arms individuals with the science of this complicated disease.”

“Addiction 101” is a free online course, open to the public. One in seven Americans will struggle with addiction at some point in their life. “Addiction 101” breaks down the basics of addiction, including how it affects the brain, why some people are more susceptible to addiction and how addiction can be prevented and treated. 

“It’s important for people to understand the risk factors for addiction, such as genetics and environment, but those can be counterbalanced with protective factors such as waiting to us substances until the brain is fully matured,” continues Hulsey. “Addiction 101 is a comprehensive course to help understand the risk and protective factors, and to understand that treatment exists and it does work.”


Learn more about “Addiction 101” and take the course at: https://addictionschool.addictionpolicy.org/p/addiction-101

###

About Addiction Policy Forum
Addiction Policy Forum is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to eliminating addiction as a major health problem. Our national headquarters are located in Washington, DC, with resources and services in every state.

For more information on the Addiction Policy Forum, please visit: www.addictionpolicy.org.   

Kelsey Trotter
Addiction Policy Forum
2244656992
ktrotter@addictionpolicy.org

© GlobeNewswire 2019
