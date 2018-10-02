Log in
Addiction Policy Forum Launches Statewide Resource to Address the Addiction Crisis in Georgia

10/02/2018

Washington, DC, Oct. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Addiction Policy Forum, a leading addiction nonprofit, has expanded its Addiction Resource Center (ARC) to include a database of treatment resources, facilities, and healthcare providers specific to Georgia.

“Over 1,477 lives in Georgia were lost last year due to overdose, according to preliminary CDC data. We are hopeful that by providing Georgia residents with an easy and trustworthy resource to find help in their moments of crisis, we can help save more lives in the state,” says Jessica Hulsey Nickel, Addiction Policy Forum President and CEO.

The ARC includes a comprehensive, interactive website to help individuals and families struggling with addiction learn about substance use disorders and access critical resources. This platform dispels harmful myths about addiction by presenting the science behind the disease in easy-to-read formats, guiding concerned individuals through a self-assessment tool, helping to develop an action plan and providing a database of local treatment providers. The ARC also includes a resource line staffed by addiction counselors, licensed social workers, and peer recovery support advocates that provide callers with substance use disorder information, education on treatment options, and telehealth support. Georgia residents can call the line at 1-833-301-HELP (4357), Monday through Friday from 9 AM to 6 PM ET.

“Georgia residents will now have a way to find help the moment they need it the most with these added resources specific to their state. Those in Georgia who are concerned about their or a loved one’s substance use can now access the resources they need using this researched and unbiased database,” says Danielle Tarino, Addiction Policy Forum VP of Health Information Technology.

Addiction Policy Forum, which has chapters in 39 states and a national office in Washington, D.C., plans to continue adding state-specific resources to its database throughout 2018. In addition to addressing addiction through community resources, APF is committed to affecting policy change at the local, state and national levels and raising awareness of the nationwide addiction crisis.

About Addiction Policy Forum

Addiction Policy Forum is a 501(c)(3) organization established in 2015 as a diverse partnership of organizations, policymakers, and stakeholders committed to working together to elevate awareness around addiction, and to improve programs and policy through a comprehensive response that includes prevention, treatment, recovery, and criminal justice reform. Jessica Hulsey Nickel, whose own family was devastated by addiction, is the founder of a coalition of 1,700 families impacted by substance use disorders and is available for further explanation and interviews by media.

More information on our mission and projects is available at http://addictionpolicy.org.  


Casey Elliott
Addiction Policy Forum
3128605353
celliott@addictionpolicy.org

