Addiction Policy Forum New Hampshire State Chapter Holds Candlelight Vigil to Honor Those Lost to Drug Overdose

Brentwood, NH, Feb. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Addiction Policy Forum‘s New Hampshire State Chapter will be inviting members of the community to a free candlelight vigil to honor the 192 lives lost each day to drug overdose in the United States.

The event will be held at Austin17House on February 10th from 6 PM to 7 PM. Addiction Policy Forum New Hampshire State Chapter Chair, Doug Griffin, hopes that this event will be a cathartic evening of remembrance for those in the community who have been affected by the loss of a friend or loved one due to substance use disorder.

According to CDC data, an average of 192 families lose someone each day to a drug overdose. At this candlelight vigil, affected loved ones in the community will come together to remember those they have lost to the disease of addiction.

“In New Hampshire, we lost 445 lives to drug overdose – 445 too many. This event is to remember and honor those who lost their battle to this disease so that grieving family members can connect,” says State Chapter Chair, Doug Griffin.

Doug lost his daughter Courtney to drug overdose in September of 2014.

Please visit https://www.facebook.com/events/570615373286977/ to register for this event, and visit 192aDay.org for more information about Addiction Policy Forum’s #192aDay campaign.

About Addiction Policy Forum

Addiction Policy Forum is a nationwide nonprofit organization dedicated to eliminating addiction as a major health problem. Our national headquarters are located in Washington, DC with resources and services in every state.

More information on our mission and projects is available at http://addictionpolicy.org.





