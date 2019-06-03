Addiction Policy Forum and Ohio's Prevention Action Alliance Release Video for Teens About Brain Science of Addiction

Columbus, Ohio, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- June 4, 2019 -- The national nonprofit Addiction Policy Forum and Prevention Action Alliance a statewide organization in Ohio, released Addiction & the Brain, a video for teens that explains how repeated substance use can hijack brain function, and the importance of delaying use until the brain has fully developed. By explaining the basics of neuroscience, teenage viewers will better understand why they should protect their brains from substance use during such a crucial phase of development.



“The earlier we educate young people about the effects of substance use on the brain, the better we will be able to decrease the risk of addiction,” says Jessica Hulsey Nickel, founder and president of Addiction Policy Forum. “It is important that we educate and empower kids when it comes to preventing addiction, not scare them or make them feel afraid to discuss the issue.”



Ohio is one of the states hit hardest by the opioid epidemic, but recent reports have shown that evidence-based programs implemented throughout the state have decreased drug overdose fatalities. The Prevention Action Alliance has played a crucial role in addressing substance use and addiction throughout the state through programs designed to assist healthy communities in the prevention of substance misuse and the promotion of mental health wellness.



“We are proud to partner with Addiction Policy Forum in disseminating this valuable tool,” says Marcie Seidel, executive director of Prevention Action Alliance. “These types of free resources are extremely valuable to all communities working to reduce substance use disorders.”



This new video will help further the effort of both organizations to increase awareness about addiction among youth and prevent substance use and addiction in communities throughout Ohio and across the nation.



Addiction & the Brain is a youth-friendly version of Addiction Policy Forum’s What is Addiction? video which, upon its release in 2018, reached hundreds of thousands of households across the country.



###

About Addiction Policy Forum

Addiction Policy Forum is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to eliminating addiction as a major health problem. Our national headquarters are located in Washington, DC with resources and services in every state.

For more information, please visit: https://www.addictionpolicy.org.





About Prevention Action Alliance

Prevention Action Alliance is a certified prevention agency leading the way in promoting healthy lives through the prevention of substance misuse and fostering mental health wellness for 30 years. PAA is nationally recognized for building networks that empower communities to create safe and healthy environments.





For more information, please visit: https://preventionactionalliance.org/

Casey Elliott Addiction Policy Forum 3128605353 celliott@addictionpolicy.org