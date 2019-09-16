Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Additional LNG services now being offered from SPEC LNG, Colombia´s LNG Import Terminal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/16/2019 | 07:01am EDT

London, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LONDON, September 16, 2019 - Sociedad Portuaria El Cayao S.A. E.S.P. (SPEC LNG), Calamari LNG S.A. E.S.P. (Calamari), Avenir LNG Limited (N-OTC:AVENIR) (“Avenir”), and Höegh LNG (OSL:HLNG)  (Höegh LNG) announced today a Joint Development Agreement in offering additional LNG services from SPEC LNG, Colombia´s LNG Import Terminal in Cartagena. The additional services planned to be provided directly from the FSRU Höegh Grace include, among others, cool down of conventional LNG carriers and reloading of small LNG cargoes for onward distribution throughout Latin America and the Caribbean.

Commenting on the Joint Development Agreement, Jose Castro, General Manager of SPEC LNG, said, “Due to SPEC´s strategic location and capabilities, this collaborative agreement will enable us to play a key role in the development of the LNG industry in Latin America and the Caribbean, including small-scale LNG.

Commenting on the Joint Development Agreement, Alfredo Chamat, General Manager Calamari LNG S.A. E.S.P., said, “For Calamari LNG is a pleasure to be part of this Joint Agreement with important players of the LNG market. Cartagena provides the best access to the Caribbean for which we expect to attend all arkets that have requirements for small scale LNG.”

Commenting on the Joint Development Agreement, Sveinung Stohle, CEO and President of Höegh LNG and Board Member of Avenir, said “I am very pleased with this agreement as it confirms Höegh LNG’s strategy to leverage its FSRU platform to offer jointly with its customers and Avenir additional revenue generating services to the LNG market.”

Commenting on the Joint Development Agreement, Andrew Pickering, Chief Executive Officer of Avenir LNG Limited, said, “This agreement reflects one of the main strategic principles of connecting Avenir LNG’s distribution capabilities with large scale FSRU reload economics. ”

Attachment

For additional information please contact:

Zackarie Fortin-Brazeau
Business Development Manager
UK + 44 20 7062 6006
z.brazeau@avenirlng.com

Jose Castro
General Manager 
SPEC LNG 
+ 57 320 585 2842
Jose.Castro@speclng.com

Sveinung J. S. Støhle
President & CEO
Höegh LNG
e-mail: Sveinung.stohle@hoeghlng.com
Mobile: +4797557402

Primary Logo

Picture 1

Map to show the location of SPEC LNG.

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:12aBCA MARKETPLACE : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - BCA Marketplace plc
PU
07:12aBCA MARKETPLACE : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - BCA Marketplace plc
PU
07:12aLUYE PHARMA : Voluntary announcement - lipusu and cmna have been recommended by 2019 guidelines on radiotherapy of esophageal cancer
PU
07:12aBMW : Podium for BMW Team RLL and the BMW M8 GTE at Laguna Seca.
PU
07:12aKARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:11aRENESOLA : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
PR
07:11aNew FDA Clearance Paves The Way to Optimization of Insulin Pump Therapy Across All Glucose Measurement Methods
PR
07:09aCRESCO LABS : to Acquire Tryke Companies Including the Reef Dispensary Portfolio - Consistent With Stated Plan to Establish Market Leading Positions in Both Nevada and Arizona and Build Brand and Wholesale Capabilities
AQ
07:08aTONIX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CORP. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:07aOil surges 20% after Saudi attack, softens on stockpile hopes
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: WeWork considers dramatic valuation cut in IPO
2Oil soars after attacks on Saudi, weak China data hits shares
3Saudi oil attack puts spotlight on global emergency stockpiles
4WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AND UNIONPAY, THE WORLD'S LARGEST CARD SCHEME, SIGN MOU TO FORM EXPANDED GLOBAL STRATEG..
5Oil-exporter currencies and safe havens gain after Saudi attacks

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group