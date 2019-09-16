Additional LNG services now being offered from SPEC LNG, Colombia´s LNG Import Terminal

London, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LONDON, September 16, 2019 - Sociedad Portuaria El Cayao S.A. E.S.P. (SPEC LNG), Calamari LNG S.A. E.S.P. (Calamari), Avenir LNG Limited (N-OTC:AVENIR) (“Avenir”), and Höegh LNG (OSL:HLNG) (Höegh LNG) announced today a Joint Development Agreement in offering additional LNG services from SPEC LNG, Colombia´s LNG Import Terminal in Cartagena. The additional services planned to be provided directly from the FSRU Höegh Grace include, among others, cool down of conventional LNG carriers and reloading of small LNG cargoes for onward distribution throughout Latin America and the Caribbean.



Commenting on the Joint Development Agreement, Jose Castro, General Manager of SPEC LNG, said, “Due to SPEC´s strategic location and capabilities, this collaborative agreement will enable us to play a key role in the development of the LNG industry in Latin America and the Caribbean, including small-scale LNG.

Commenting on the Joint Development Agreement, Alfredo Chamat, General Manager Calamari LNG S.A. E.S.P., said, “For Calamari LNG is a pleasure to be part of this Joint Agreement with important players of the LNG market. Cartagena provides the best access to the Caribbean for which we expect to attend all arkets that have requirements for small scale LNG.”

Commenting on the Joint Development Agreement, Sveinung Stohle, CEO and President of Höegh LNG and Board Member of Avenir, said “I am very pleased with this agreement as it confirms Höegh LNG’s strategy to leverage its FSRU platform to offer jointly with its customers and Avenir additional revenue generating services to the LNG market.”

Commenting on the Joint Development Agreement, Andrew Pickering, Chief Executive Officer of Avenir LNG Limited, said, “This agreement reflects one of the main strategic principles of connecting Avenir LNG’s distribution capabilities with large scale FSRU reload economics. ”

