Additional information to 2019 annual report: update on the use of proceeds

08/05/2020 | 04:47am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

TS WONDERS HOLDING LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1767)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION TO 2019 ANNUAL REPORT:

UPDATE ON THE USE OF PROCEEDS

References are made to (i) the section headed "Future plans and use of proceeds" in the prospectus (the "Prospectus") of TS Wonders Holding Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") dated 31 December 2018 in relation to the listing of the shares of the Company on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited; and (ii) the section headed "Management discussion and analysis - Use of proceeds" in the annual report of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2019 (the "2019 Annual Report") published by the Company on 24 April 2020. Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Prospectus and the 2019 Annual Report.

This announcement is made to provide update on the use of proceeds from the Share Offer and supplemental information to the 2019 Annual Report.

As disclosed in the 2019 Annual Report, the net proceeds from the Share Offer (after deducting listing expenses) amounted to approximately HK$66.8 million (equivalent to approximately S$11.7 million) (the "Net Proceeds"). As at 31 December 2019, approximately HK$3.3 million of the Net Proceeds had been utilised by the Group according to the allocation set out in the Prospectus.

As at the date of this announcement, the Group utilised approximately HK$5.4 million of the Net Proceeds and the unutilised Net Proceeds amounted to approximately HK$61.4 million (the "Unutilised Net Proceeds"). Having considered the recent business environment and development of the Group, in particular, the adverse impact of (i) the US-China trade tension; (ii) Brexit; and

  1. the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy and business environment resulting in uncertainty to consumers' demand in areas where the major customers of the Group are located, the Board resolved to revise the schedule of the use of the Unutilised Net Proceeds. The Board is of the view that revision to the expected timeline would be appropriate and in the interest of the Company and the shareholders as a whole.

Details of the use of the Net Proceeds and the revised expected timeline for the intended use of the Unutilised Net Proceeds are as follows:

Approximate

Approximate

Approximate

Approximate

Approximate

Unutilised

Unutilised

Unutilised

Unutilised

Approximate

Approximate

Unutilised

Net Proceeds to

Net Proceeds to

Net Proceeds to

Net Proceeds to

Total

utilised

utilised

Net Proceeds

be used during

be used during

be used during

be used during

planned

Approximate

amount as at

amount as at

as at

the year ending

the year ending

the year ending

the year ending

use of

percentage of

31 December

the date of this

the date of this

31 December

31 December

31 December

31 December

Net Proceeds

Net Proceeds

2019

announcement

announcement

2020

2021

2022

2023

(HK$' million)

(%)

(HK$' million)

(HK$' million)

(HK$' million)

(HK$' million)

(HK$' million)

(HK$' million)

(HK$' million)

Expansion of existing nuts and

potato chips products

26.7

40.0

-

-

26.7

3.0

15.6

8.1

-

Production and launch of

tortilla chips

16.3

24.4

-

-

16.3

-

11.2

3.3

1.8

Expansion of workforce

17.6

26.3

-

-

17.6

-

7.5

7.4

2.7

Working capital

6.2

9.3

3.3

5.4

0.8

2.9

-

-

-

Total

66.8

100.0

3.3

5.4

61.4

5.9

34.3

18.8

4.5

The Board confirms that there is no material change in the business nature of the Group as set out in the Prospectus and considered that the revised expected timeline for Unutilised Net Proceeds will not have any material adverse impact on the operations of the Group. Save as disclosed above, there is no other material change to the use of the Net Proceeds as disclosed in the Prospectus.

The Board confirms that the above supplemental information does not affect other information contained in the 2019 Annual Report and, save as disclosed above, the contents of the 2019 Annual Report remains accurate and correct.

By order of the Board

TS Wonders Holding Limited

Lim Seow Yen

Chairlady and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 5 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Ms. Lim Seow Yen, Mr. Lim Fung Yee, Mr. Lim Fung Chor, Mr. Lim Seng Chye (Lin Shengcai) and Mr. Zhang Junli; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Chan Ka Yu, Mr. Lee Yan Fai and Mr. Chew Keat Yeow (Zhou Jieyao).

Disclaimer

TS Wonders Holding Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 08:46:14 UTC
