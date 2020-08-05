Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

TS WONDERS HOLDING LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1767)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION TO 2019 ANNUAL REPORT:

UPDATE ON THE USE OF PROCEEDS

References are made to (i) the section headed "Future plans and use of proceeds" in the prospectus (the "Prospectus") of TS Wonders Holding Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") dated 31 December 2018 in relation to the listing of the shares of the Company on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited; and (ii) the section headed "Management discussion and analysis - Use of proceeds" in the annual report of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2019 (the "2019 Annual Report") published by the Company on 24 April 2020. Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Prospectus and the 2019 Annual Report.

This announcement is made to provide update on the use of proceeds from the Share Offer and supplemental information to the 2019 Annual Report.

As disclosed in the 2019 Annual Report, the net proceeds from the Share Offer (after deducting listing expenses) amounted to approximately HK$66.8 million (equivalent to approximately S$11.7 million) (the "Net Proceeds"). As at 31 December 2019, approximately HK$3.3 million of the Net Proceeds had been utilised by the Group according to the allocation set out in the Prospectus.

As at the date of this announcement, the Group utilised approximately HK$5.4 million of the Net Proceeds and the unutilised Net Proceeds amounted to approximately HK$61.4 million (the "Unutilised Net Proceeds"). Having considered the recent business environment and development of the Group, in particular, the adverse impact of (i) the US-China trade tension; (ii) Brexit; and