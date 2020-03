Additional labour market analysis released today (Media Release)

The ABS has released additional information on hours worked in Australia for February, as part of a regular update on the labour market impacts of COVID-19.

This information was released in a short article alongside the detailed monthly Labour Force statistics and will be repeated and expanded over the coming months. This is part of a suite of additional information that was announced on 16 March 2020 to help measure the economic impact of COVID-19.

As with other major disruption to the economy, impacts to the Australian labour market usually become evident early in hours worked.

Given the Labour Force Survey is collected in respect of the first half of each month, analysis of hours worked has not identified a notable COVID-19 impact in February. There was a relatively low number of confirmed active COVID-19 cases within Australia during that period.

The additional analysis released today highlights the breadth of labour statistics products that the ABS produces each month and quarter, and how to effectively use them to monitor COVID-19 related developments over the coming months.

