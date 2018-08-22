Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Additive Manufacturing Opportunities in the Automotive Industry, 2018-2028 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2018 | 12:29pm CEST

The "Additive Manufacturing Opportunities In Automotive - 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2016, the researcher released the most complete and thorough analysis and forecast of automotive additive manufacturing. Two years later many new events have continued to propel the use of 3D printing technology into the future of automotive production. This new 200-page 2018 report confirms the 2016 forecast, while also expanding it with new high-value and high-volume applications and technologies that have emerged.

Automotive industry stakeholders worldwide are now racing toward full industrialization and integration of the AM process within their end-to-end production workflow, beginning with software and materials, passing through the actual AM hardware, and ending with services and a growing number of possible applications. 3D printing is thus well positioned to expand its use as the primary technology for automotive prototyping as well as tooling, while also establishing a stronger than ever opportunity for serial and mass customized part production.

This third dedicated study of automotive additive manufacturing expands coverage to consider the greater long term potential for additive manufacturing as a key production technology for the massive global automotive industry, paving the way to widespread adoption of both metal and polymer AM technologies.

This is by far the most extensive exploration of where the opportunities will be found in automotive additive manufacturing for prototypes, tools and final parts in the next decade.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter One: Automotive Additive Manufacturing is Coming of Age

  • Automotive as the Inflection Point for AM
  • The Global AM Automotive Market Today
  • Geographic Considerations for Automotive AM Applications
  • Material Factors
  • Software Factors: The Drive for More AM Automation and Networking
  • Primary AM Application Segments in Automotive
  • Most Influential Alliances in Automotive AM
  • Forecasting in this Report

Chapter Two: AM Technologies and Their Applications in Automotive Production

  • Metal AM Technologies Moving into Production
  • Thermopolymer AM Technologies Used in the Automotive Segment
  • Photopolymer-based AM Technologies Used in Automotive
  • Forecast of Professional AM Hardware Demand and Sales in Automotive
  • Low-cost Technologies
  • Forecast for Low-cost AM Hardware in Automotive
  • Composites
  • Ten-year Forecast for AM Hardware in the Automotive Segment

Chapter Three: Materials and Software for Automotive Manufacturing

  • Polymers and Composites Used In Automotive Part Production
  • Metals and Alloys used in automotive part production
  • Ten-year Forecast for Materials in Automotive AM
  • Regional Distribution of AM Materials for Automotive Applications
  • Types of AM Software for Automotive AM
  • AM-Specific Software Capabilities to Benefit Automotive Development/Manufacturing
  • Ten-year Software Forecast

Chapter Four: Services and Applications for Automotive Part Production by AM

  • AM Service Bureaus Providing Automotive Production Capabilities
  • Ten-year Forecast for AM Services
  • Relevant AM Applications Case Histories in Automotive
  • AM for Final Parts Production
  • Ten-year Forecast for AM in Final Parts Automotive Production

Companies Mentioned

  • Autodesk
  • BMW
  • Carbon
  • Cincinnati Inc
  • Daimler
  • Desktop Metal
  • Divergent
  • EOS
  • Ford
  • GM
  • IBM
  • PSA
  • SLM Solutions (Audi)
  • Siemens
  • Stratasys

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/sm47mj/additive?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:38pPHOTRONICS : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
12:37pENEL : starts construction of Ngonye solar project, its first power plant in Zambia
PU
12:37pTRINITY : D’URBAN Fall & Winter Collection 2018 – Japanese style elegance merged with Japanese style craftsmanship
PU
12:37pSHIP FINANCE INTERNATIONAL : SFL – Second Quarter 2018 Results
PU
12:37pBAE : Dvd 2018
PU
12:37pADVTECH : Sa educational landscape changing with growth of community-based schools
PU
12:37pCIVITAS SOCIAL HOUSING : 22nd August 2018 £37.6 million acquisition of 67 regulated social housing properties
PU
12:35pZHUGUANG : sees turnaround to loss in 1H
AQ
12:35pCHINA LONGYUAN POWER : 1H net up 28% to RMB3.2b; no div
AQ
12:35pCHINASOFT INTERNATIONAL : Int'l 1H net up 46% to RMB359m; no div
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CONTINENTAL : CONTINENTAL AG: Revision of Guidance for Fiscal 2018
2NEX GROUP PLC : NEX : Exclusive - Britain extends lead as king of currencies despite Brexit vote
3Global wheat supply to crisis levels; big China stocks won't provide relief
4NVIDIA CORPORATION : DRIVERLESS ED: Students Advance Self-Driving Research at ’Formula Student Germany&r..
5TESLA : Deal-hungry investment bankers walk Tesla tightrope

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.