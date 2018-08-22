Additive Manufacturing Opportunities in the Automotive Industry, 2018-2028 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Additive Manufacturing Opportunities In Automotive - 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2016, the researcher released the most complete and thorough analysis and forecast of automotive additive manufacturing. Two years later many new events have continued to propel the use of 3D printing technology into the future of automotive production. This new 200-page 2018 report confirms the 2016 forecast, while also expanding it with new high-value and high-volume applications and technologies that have emerged.

Automotive industry stakeholders worldwide are now racing toward full industrialization and integration of the AM process within their end-to-end production workflow, beginning with software and materials, passing through the actual AM hardware, and ending with services and a growing number of possible applications. 3D printing is thus well positioned to expand its use as the primary technology for automotive prototyping as well as tooling, while also establishing a stronger than ever opportunity for serial and mass customized part production.

This third dedicated study of automotive additive manufacturing expands coverage to consider the greater long term potential for additive manufacturing as a key production technology for the massive global automotive industry, paving the way to widespread adoption of both metal and polymer AM technologies.

This is by far the most extensive exploration of where the opportunities will be found in automotive additive manufacturing for prototypes, tools and final parts in the next decade.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter One: Automotive Additive Manufacturing is Coming of Age

Automotive as the Inflection Point for AM

The Global AM Automotive Market Today

Geographic Considerations for Automotive AM Applications

Material Factors

Software Factors: The Drive for More AM Automation and Networking

Primary AM Application Segments in Automotive

Most Influential Alliances in Automotive AM

Forecasting in this Report

Chapter Two: AM Technologies and Their Applications in Automotive Production

Metal AM Technologies Moving into Production

Thermopolymer AM Technologies Used in the Automotive Segment

Photopolymer-based AM Technologies Used in Automotive

Forecast of Professional AM Hardware Demand and Sales in Automotive

Low-cost Technologies

Forecast for Low-cost AM Hardware in Automotive

Composites

Ten-year Forecast for AM Hardware in the Automotive Segment

Chapter Three: Materials and Software for Automotive Manufacturing

Polymers and Composites Used In Automotive Part Production

Metals and Alloys used in automotive part production

Ten-year Forecast for Materials in Automotive AM

Regional Distribution of AM Materials for Automotive Applications

Types of AM Software for Automotive AM

AM-Specific Software Capabilities to Benefit Automotive Development/Manufacturing

Ten-year Software Forecast

Chapter Four: Services and Applications for Automotive Part Production by AM

AM Service Bureaus Providing Automotive Production Capabilities

Ten-year Forecast for AM Services

Relevant AM Applications Case Histories in Automotive

AM for Final Parts Production

Ten-year Forecast for AM in Final Parts Automotive Production

