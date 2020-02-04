Addressing America's Mental Health Discrimination, ONE MIND Hires Star Media Executive Dalton Delan to Lead New ONE MIND ALL MEDIA Division

ONE MIND, a leader in brain health research and workplace best practices in mental health, announced today its creation of a media division, ONE MIND ALL MEDIA, headed by veteran broadcast and digital media executive Dalton Delan. Delan has been named founding Managing Director and Chief Content Officer of ONE MIND ALL MEDIA, with offices in Bethesda, Maryland and Rutherford, California.

Said ONE MIND Chairman Garen Staglin of the new venture, “ONE MIND’s efforts to transform society as well as science led us to form the All Media division. With an upcoming nationally-televised documentary series, the 26th Annual Music Festival for Brain Health, and other compelling content we will announce later in the year, we needed to formalize our media efforts under the leadership of a proven industry professional. We are fortunate that Dalton’s desire to help those who suffer from a mental illness and our needs synched up.” Co-founder and Trustee Shari Staglin added, “We’re thrilled that a person of Dalton’s stature and background has come on board to lead the ONE MIND ALL MEDIA division, to bring information and hope to the general public and to help end discrimination.”

Delan will report to ONE MIND President Brandon Staglin, who commented, “With Dalton’s tremendous acumen and media experience, ONE MIND ALL MEDIA is primed to transform popular culture toward hope, compassion and action to help the sixty million Americans struggling with mental health challenges. Together we will advance partnerships to heal the brain health crisis.”

Dalton Delan has an acclaimed and storied career, with three Emmy Awards, two Peabody Awards and five duPont-Columbia Awards to his name. He was most recently Executive Vice President and Chief Programming Officer for the flagship station of PBS, where he worked closely with documentary filmmakers Ken Burns and Dr. Henry Louis Gates, Jr., served as an Executive Producer of Washington Week, and oversaw sixteen In Performance at the White House programs under Barack Obama, as well as shows prior to that under the George W. Bush and William J. Clinton administrations. Delan was an Executive Producer for twenty years of the Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, as well as a Co-Creator and Executive Producer of the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song. He has been privileged to work with talent ranging from Robin Williams to Bill Murray, and music titans such as Paul McCartney, Aretha Franklin, Bob Dylan, Burt Bacharach and Mick Jagger.

Before his work in public media, Delan helped Robert Redford launch the Sundance Channel as its first Creative Director and Executive Vice President. His other positions included HBO, Lifetime, and cable startup the Travel Channel. He began his career in television at ABC News, where an investigative report he spearheaded received an unprecedented editorial in The Wall Street Journal: “Quite simply the best piece of television journalism we’ve ever witnessed.” Prior to his move to television, Delan was a writer/editor at Time-Life Books. He received his B.A. summa cum laude from Princeton University.

In planning for the launch of ONE MIND ALL MEDIA, the Staglins and Delan are anticipating significant efforts across an array of broadcast and digital-original content, together with partners throughout the entertainment industry, as well as platforms ranging from commercial and public media to streaming content sites. In 2020, at least one major broadcast and an innovative push into digital content are planned. Said Delan, “Working with ONE MIND to tell the stories of the most pressing issue of our time, brain and mental health, is the capstone of my career, and to do so we will bring to bear the tools of content creation and reach across widely diverse audiences, hence our name: ONE MIND ALL MEDIA.”

Launched in 1995 by Shari and Garen Staglin as their means to “run toward the problem” of their son’s schizophrenia diagnosis (watch ONE MIND’s origin video), ONE MIND is today a leading international mental health non-profit that heals lives through brain research; working from science to patients to society. By convening the brightest minds in brain science and advocacy around a collective vision of “Healthy Brains for All”, ONE MIND is advancing a three-pronged program strategy of accelerating discoveries, improving services and transforming societal culture (learn more). Brandon Staglin, whose own experiences triggered the creation of the non-profit, now serves as its President, exemplifying the change ONE MIND seeks in its disruptive research and workplace initiatives.

OUR IMPACT:

$450 MILLION raised and leveraged to support brain health research

5.3 MILLION+ PEOPLE covered by the ONE MIND at Work Charter

10,000 PEOPLE enrolled in ONE MIND funded studies

Visit us at www.onemind.org.

