Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Addressing Supply Shortages and Reducing the Lead Time to 12 Weeks for an Electronic Components Company – Request a Free Proposal Now!

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/12/2019 | 11:04am EST

SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest success story on reducing the lead time to 12 Weeks for an electronic components company.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191112005087/en/

Project background

The company wanted to perform a benchmarking and pricing model analysis of multi-functional devices (MFD). The time agreed upon with the client to conduct this engagement was one month.

  • Objective 1: The company wanted to analyze equipment leases and service agreements to achieve savings and create transparency.
  • Objective 2: They also wanted to reduce component shortages by improving contracts with suppliers to address supply risks.
  • Interested in gaining detailed insights? Request a free demo and know how our solutions can help you perform benchmarking and pricing model analysis.

“Since companies in the electronic components industry are facing supply shortages and overages, optimizing supply chain has become imperative to address supply risks,” says a procurement expert from SpendEdge.

Key findings and solutions offered

In a span of one month, the client – an electronic components company in the UK services – developed a global pricing agreement with component suppliers and ensured the supply of electronic components. The solution offered helped them to:

  • Reduce the lead time from 20 weeks to 12 weeks on basic parts.
  • Minimize unnecessary buffers in the supply chain by differentiating order lead times from replenishment lead times.
  • Are you looking for solutions to reduce lead time while addressing supply shortages? Request a free proposal to access our tailor-made solutions today!

Outcome: To address the specific business challenges, the experts at SpendEdge performed a comprehensive electronic components industry analysis. Based on the insights gained, they helped the client to create an accurate forecast based on the sales data and minimize lead time. The solution offered also helped the client to identify suppliers who could ensure the supply of components and meet delivery schedules. They were also able to move away from single-sourced parts and rapidly select alternative qualified suppliers, thereby significantly reducing the lead time.

To access the complete case study on how we helped an electronic components company minimize unnecessary buffers in the supply chain and reduce the lead time, get in touch with our experts here!

You may also like:

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

To gain more information, https://www.spendedge.com/get-more-info


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:25aBLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Director Declaration
PR
11:24aEVANS & SUTHERLAND COMPUTER : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
11:23aGeneration, a global employment nonprofit organization, marks its 5th anniversary as the largest and fastest-growing program of its kind
GL
11:23aPURE CYCLE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
11:23aSABRE : Traveller Spend in Africa Could Increase by 27%, Sabre Research Reveals
AQ
11:23aCHURCHILL DOWNS INCORPORATED : Launches Retail Sportsbook in Indiana
AQ
11:22aDISH NETWORK : Annual Day of Service Empowers DISH Employees to Volunteer across the Country
PR
11:21aSYNALLOY CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:21aORGANIC POTASH CORPORATION : Announces $100,000.00 CDN Private Placement Financing
AQ
11:20aOil rises 1% as markets await Trump to shed light on trade talks
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. : Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit record $38 billion; growth slows
2CONTINENTAL AG : CONTINENTAL : Gives Gloomy Auto Sector Outlook After Multibillion-Dollar 3Q Loss
3INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG: FY 2019: FINAL QUARTER AND FULL YEAR EARNINGS IN LINE WIT..
4EVOTEC SE : EVOTEC : REPORTS FIRST NINE-MONTH 2019 RESULTS AND CORPORATE UPDATES
5ILIAD : ILIAD : Iliad announces a plan to launch a 1.4 billion share buyback offer on the open market at a pr..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group