Addressing the Growing Need in Senior Living, The Trousdale, Opens in Burlingame

The long awaited assisted living and memory care community, The Trousdale is now open! Serving the growing population of seniors was the vision of The Peninsula Health Care District (PHCD).

Built and owned by The Peninsula Health Care District with an experienced operator, Eskaton, managing the community, this nonprofit partnership highlights the importance of meeting community needs in new and insightful ways. Residents will discover a lifestyle of choice, flexibility and wellbeing.

“We are delighted to bring forth this new, residential community for older adults on the Peninsula,” said PHCD Board Chair Lawrence Cappel. “Our passion and mission at PHCD are to identify and address local health needs and address gaps in available services. Our mandate is responsible stewardship in investing tax-payer dollars to address the current and future health status of our residents.”

“Eskaton values our partnership with PHCD and is proud to be managing this vibrant senior living community. It expands our mission of enhancing the lives of older adults through innovative health, housing and social services,” says Todd Murch, President and CEO of Eskaton.

According to the U.S. Census, by 2030, there will be a 71% increase in adults between age 75-84 and 148% increase over the age of 85. (Lewin Group & SM County Agency on Aging)

About PHCD. Established in 1947, The Peninsula Health Care District cares for the health of our communities by supporting community-based programs and partnerships, and investing in health care facilities for future generations. www.peninsulahealthcaredistrict.org

About Eskaton. As a community-based nonprofit, Eskaton serves over 15,000 older adults across Northern California through a full-spectrum of housing and home-based services. www.eskaton.org

