Adelman Integrates Pana Into Its Platform as a Service

Adelman announces reseller agreement at GBTA Convention 2018

Adelman Travel has become an official reseller of Pana, a corporate travel platform designed exclusively for guest travelers including recruits, consultants, interns and customers. These categories of travelers are historically challenging, as they don’t have corporate cards to pay for air, hotel, and car, they are unaware of the travel policy, and they often require plenty of “back-and-forth” between the guest, company, and agency. Pana provides an easy-to-use booking solution, an award-winning app, and concierge-level servicing to guest travelers from their doorstep to destination and back again. This new agreement with Pana allows Adelman to offer their clients a policy compliant and hassle-free travel experience for guest travelers.

“We are continually looking for technology solutions that enhance customer service,” said Ivan Imana, CIO of Adelman Travel. “The Pana solution is unique in that it reaches a previously untapped but critical niche for our corporate clients. As a reseller of Pana, we are able to provide our clients with accurate reporting and expense allocation while giving them a way to differentiate themselves when recruiting top talent. With unemployment being at 16-year low, every contact point with the candidate is critical to land top recruits.”

The reseller agreement allows Adelman’s clients to contract directly with them for Pana services, resulting in a seamless experience. Management and oversight of the process is performed by Adelman, and guest traveler data is fully integrated with Adelman’s proprietary reporting platform. In addition, all contracted rates and duty-of-care integrations used by Adelman customers will be leveraged for guest bookings through Pana.

“The travel industry is highly fragmented and getting more so every day in terms of third party solutions that operate outside of the travel management company,” said Andy McGraw, CEO of Adelman Travel. “Rather than simply pursuing referral agreements with third party partners, we prefer to offer solutions that we can integrate into our platform. This allows us some control over the quality and performance of the solution, at the same time reinforcing our goal to drive efficiency while enhancing the traveler experience.”

Adelman Travel first began working with Pana last late year when they were selected to fulfill travel for Pana’s direct clients.

“We have found Adelman to be flexible and agile in their ability to customize and efficiently integrate solutions for their clients,” said Devon Tivona, founder and CEO of Pana. “With their focus on omni-channel services and a ‘mobile first’ philosophy, they mirror our own vision and strategy for using digital processes to transform and improve the HR function.”

