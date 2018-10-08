Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Reminds Investors in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX) of December 3 Deadline

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) on behalf of investors who purchased shares between June 4, 2018 and September 25, 2018.

If you lost money in your TG Therapeutics investment, between April 24, 2017 and October 23, 2017, you are encouraged to join the action: http://ademilaw.com/case/tgtx or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The lawsuit alleges that TG Therapeutics made false and misleading statements about its UNITY-CLL Trial and the potential commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. As a result of these false and misleading statements, the price of TG Therapeutics common stock was inflated to as high as $14.70 per share before falling 44% on September 25, 2018, from $9.25 per share to $5.15 per share.

The deadline for joining the lawsuit as a lead plaintiff is December 3, 2018. If you purchased TG Therapeutics and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or http://ademilaw.com/case/tgtx.

Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP specializes in individual shareholder litigation throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

