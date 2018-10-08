Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Reminds Investors in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX) of December 3 Deadline

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2018 | 06:31pm CEST

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) on behalf of investors who purchased shares between June 4, 2018 and September 25, 2018.

If you lost money in your TG Therapeutics investment, between April 24, 2017 and October 23, 2017, you are encouraged to join the action: http://ademilaw.com/case/tgtx or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

The lawsuit alleges that TG Therapeutics made false and misleading statements about its UNITY-CLL Trial and the potential commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases.  As a result of these false and misleading statements, the price of TG Therapeutics common stock was inflated to as high as $14.70 per share before falling 44% on September 25, 2018, from $9.25 per share to $5.15 per share.

The deadline for joining the lawsuit as a lead plaintiff is December 3, 2018.  If you purchased TG Therapeutics and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or http://ademilaw.com/case/tgtx.                   

Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP specializes in individual shareholder litigation throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP
Guri Ademi
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investor-alert-ademi--oreilly-llp-reminds-investors-in-tg-therapeutics-inc-tgtx-of-december-3-deadline-300727011.html

SOURCE Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:57pHOWDEN AFRICA : Suspicions mar ‘crafty’ bid to delist Howden
AQ
06:57pNETCARE : Big hospitals reject break-up idea
AQ
06:56pWH : Entire Cape Town city block on the block
AQ
06:56pACCOR : Cool Hotels - Fairmont Hotels & Resorts
AQ
06:56pFIRSTRAND : Trading Places - Isabella Mnisi
AQ
06:56pMOTOROLA : Orlando Police Department Uses Leading-Edge Motorola Solutions Si500 Body-Worn Cameras; Motorola Solutions Si500 body-worn cameras and digital evidence management software provides a secure solution from capture to courtroom
AQ
06:56pNUGL INC. : (NUGL) Cannabis Networking Software Building Steam with Customer-Responsive Outlook
AQ
06:56pRUNAWAY TOURS AND SIXTHMAN ANNOUNCE 'RUNAWAY TO PARADISE' : Two Landmark Vacation Experiences With Jon Bon Jovi In 2019
PR
06:56p2018 InfluenceHR HCM Marketing Award Winners Announced
GL
06:56pWAL MART STORES : Walmart's Vudu Teams With MGM on Original Programming -Variety
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.