Adena Regional Medical Center Expands Infection Prevention Program with LightStrike Germ-Zapping Robots

Each day, hospitals across the country have hundreds of patients and visitors enter their facilities. Most people unknowingly bring in germs and other contaminants, including microorganisms, which can cause infections. These germs are becoming more hardy and antibiotic-resistant. To help battle these germs and lower infection rates for its patients, Adena Regional Medical Center has purchased two Xenex LightStrike™ Germ-Zapping Robots™.

The equipment has been proven to quickly destroy the germs and bacteria that can cause infections using intense pulsed xenon ultraviolet (UV) light. The Xenex robots destroy potentially harmful organisms before they pose a threat to patients and employees.

“Xenex’s UV light technology is proven to destroy pathogens that can cause infections,” explained Adena’s Director of Quality Amy Robertson. “As we know, environmental cleaning is a vital component to infection prevention improvement activities. It does not change our manual patient room cleaning process, but provides an added layer of protection for exposed surfaces in the room. Adding this technology only enhances our process and improves patient safety.”

Currently, the two LightStrike robots are being used in the C-section rooms of Labor and Delivery, and in inpatient rooms following a discharge or transfer. The devices are also being used to clean operating rooms in the evening hours.

“Our goal is to keep the robots running continuously,” said Robertson. “As we work through implementation, we will review usage patterns to strategically place the robots in other high risk areas in the future.”

Hundreds of hospitals across the country are using LightStrike robots to disinfect their facilities, and several hospitals have published peer-reviewed studies showing 50%-100% reductions in Clostridium difficile (C.diff), Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) and Surgical Site Infection rates.

The LightStrike system enhances the hospital’s already thorough processes for cleaning rooms and killing the pathogens that cause infections. Adding the LightStrike system to Adena’s cleaning procedures should not affect patient care in any way.

