Adena Regional Medical Center Expands Infection Prevention Program with LightStrike Germ-Zapping Robots

Each day, hospitals across the country have hundreds of patients and
visitors enter their facilities. Most people unknowingly bring in germs
and other contaminants, including microorganisms, which can cause
infections. These germs are becoming more hardy and
antibiotic-resistant. To help battle these germs and lower infection
rates for its patients, Adena
Regional Medical Center has purchased two Xenex LightStrike™
Germ-Zapping
Robots™.
The equipment has been proven
to quickly destroy the germs and bacteria that can cause infections
using intense pulsed
xenon ultraviolet (UV) light. The Xenex
robots destroy potentially harmful organisms before they pose a
threat to patients and employees.
“Xenex’s UV light technology is proven to destroy pathogens that can
cause infections,” explained Adena’s Director of Quality Amy Robertson.
“As we know, environmental cleaning is a vital component to infection
prevention improvement activities. It does not change our manual patient
room cleaning process, but provides an added layer of protection for
exposed surfaces in the room. Adding this technology only enhances our
process and improves patient safety.”
Currently, the two LightStrike robots are being used in the C-section
rooms of Labor and Delivery, and in inpatient rooms following a
discharge or transfer. The devices are also being used to clean
operating rooms in the evening hours.
“Our goal is to keep the robots running continuously,” said Robertson.
“As we work through implementation, we will review usage patterns to
strategically place the robots in other high risk areas in the future.”
Hundreds of hospitals across the country are using LightStrike robots to
disinfect their facilities, and several hospitals have published peer-reviewed
studies showing 50%-100% reductions in Clostridium difficile
(C.diff), Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA)
and Surgical Site Infection rates.
The LightStrike system enhances the hospital’s already thorough
processes for cleaning
rooms and killing the pathogens that cause infections. Adding the
LightStrike system to Adena’s cleaning procedures should not affect
patient care in any way.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180925006108/en/