Adena Regional Medical Center Utilizes Critical Alert Nurse Call; Improving Productivity & Patient Response Times

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Critical Alert Systems, a leading provider of patient communications solutions for hospitals and health systems, today announced that Adena Regional Medical Center (ARMC) in Chillicothe, Ohio has successfully deployed its Nurse Call System & Real Time Location Service (RTLS). Adena selected Critical Alert’s system to help improve the productivity and responsiveness of its nearly 500 inpatient caregivers on the hospital’s 10 inpatient units. The hospital is also adding the system to its new Emergency Department.

“Critical Alert’s system helps our providers and nurses work more efficiently within the units, having the ability to respond to patient needs faster, to easier locate staff across an entire floor and to track outcomes more accurately,” stated Cammy Gilbert, director of Critical Care Services at ARMC. “The company’s implementation team could not have been better to work with. The entire process went smoothly and our staff has been pleased with the results of higher patient safety and enhanced quality in care.”

“In using Critical Alert’s Nurse Call System, the company’s support staff has been extremely responsive to our needs. In cases where we have encountered issues that required their expertise, they have responded quickly and professionally,” noted Paul Smallwood, Adena Project Manager & Systems Analyst.

Critical Alert Nurse Call & RTLS - Key Benefits

Call Alerts Automatically Canceled – As nurses with proper credentials enter a patient’s room, nurse call alerts are automatically cancelled, eliminating the need to manually press buttons on staff stations.

– As nurses with proper credentials enter a patient’s room, nurse call alerts are automatically cancelled, eliminating the need to manually press buttons on staff stations. Viewing & Analysis of Room Level Presence – Enables end-to-end visibility of patient experience, caregiver mobility and clinical workflow.

– Enables end-to-end visibility of patient experience, caregiver mobility and clinical workflow. Rounding Procedures Analysis – Detailed reporting shows effectiveness of rounding procedures, allowing for continual process improvements to proactively address patient’s needs.

– Detailed reporting shows effectiveness of rounding procedures, allowing for continual process improvements to proactively address patient’s needs. Improved Patient Satisfaction – Nurses are able to focus more on patient care instead of numerous gadgets resulting in improved patient satisfaction.

Native Integration Eliminates Middleware, Reduces TCO

Critical Alert’s Nurse Call System features native integrations with industry leading wireless clinical communications devices, smart phones, Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS), beds, ADT, staffing, and patient engagement platforms. This important capability comes standard within the application, streamlining clinical communications between patient and staff, lowering instances of unnecessary clinical interruptions, while providing more robust and flexible clinical workflow optimization.

About Adena Health System

Adena Health System is an independent, not-for-profit and locally-controlled health care organization serving the needs of people living in nine counties of south-central Ohio. It employs more than 3,000 people. Adena provides specialty services typically found in larger medical centers, including: robotic surgery, open heart surgery, cardiac catheterization, cancer care and advanced orthopedic procedures. Adena has been selected as a 2018 Gallup Great Workplace; a 2018 IBM Watson Health Top 50 Cardiovascular Hospital; and is four-star rated for quality by the Center for Medicare and Medicaid’s Hospital Compare survey. Based in Chillicothe, OH, the health system includes three hospitals, six regional clinics and multiple primary care and specialty clinics.



About Critical Alert Systems

Critical Alert Systems offers the most advanced, easy-to-use, reliable and secure Patient Communications and Nurse Call solutions on the market. The company’s portfolio of software, hardware products and integrated partner offerings help hospitals drive down costs while improving their quality of care. Our focus on clinical productivity, innovative use of technology and patient safety leads to quieter, more efficient units, improved outcomes for patients and better utilization of nursing resources. For more information, visit: www.nursecall.com. Follow Critical Alert on LinkedIn and Twitter.

