Adhesion Wealth :™ Wins WealthManagement.com 2019 Industry Award for Manager eXchange

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Adhesion Wealth™ (Adhesion), a Vestmark company, proudly announces that it has won the WealthManagement.com 2019 Industry Award for "Technology Providers: Model Marketplaces," in recognition of the Adhesion Manager eXchange offering.

For the last five years, the WealthManagement.com Industry Awards have acknowledged excellence among wealth management firms and vendors serving financial advisors. This year's winners were announced at the awards dinner on September 12, 2019 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City. A panel of judges consisting of top names in the wealth management sector selected the winners and finalists. To learn more about the WealthManagement.com Industry Awards program, visit https://events.wealthmanagement.com/.

"By providing seamless, cost-effective access to nearly 500 institutional-caliber asset managers, the Adhesion Manager eXchange can give independent advisors the edge they need to differentiate, optimize, and streamline their practices," said Barrett Ayers, President of Adhesion Wealth. "We are honored to be singled out by our industry peers for our contributions to the financial advisor community, and we will continue to enhance our innovative solutions and tools for advisors."

The Adhesion Manager eXchange (https://exchange.adhesionwealth.com/) allows advisors to leverage the expertise of one or more external managers, all within a single account outsourced to Adhesion, for portfolio administration, using an innovative process known as Overlay Portfolio Management (OPM).

Adhesion's WealthManagement.com 2019 Industry Award nomination focused on the recent introduction of a suite of industry-leading Manager Community tools, which allow advisors and asset managers to foster stronger connections. The Manager Community dashboard enables advisors to communicate directly with managers or send blind requests for proposals (RFPs), and gives advisors the ability to set manager visibility controls on the platform. In addition, managers can control shelf space on the Adhesion Wealth advisor desktop, and utilize tools to obtain valuable sales insights on models/sleeves. Managers can view flows by model/sleeve, advisor usage by model/sleeve, wholesaler trends, marketing effectiveness, and product usage (product clicks, marketing clicks, clicks in proposals, etc.). New trade entry features on the Manager Community dashboard include rotation tools and a shot clock for monitoring execution status.

More information about Adhesion Wealth's solutions is available at http://www.adhesionwealth.com/who-we-are/index.shtml.

About Adhesion Wealth:

Adhesion Wealth™ enables advisors to easily provide separately managed account (SMA) and unified managed account (UMA) portfolios to investors. The Adhesion Wealth platform empowers advisors with highly scalable, flexible, and customized wealth management solutions designed to enable them to deliver better investor outcomes.

Adhesion Wealth™ is a wholly owned subsidiary of Vestmark, Inc. Vestmark enables financial institutions and advisors to efficiently manage and trade their clients' portfolios through an innovative software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, VestmarkONE®. For more information, call (888) 295-8351 or visit www.adhesionwealth.com.

About Vestmark:

Vestmark enables financial institutions and advisors to efficiently manage and trade their clients' portfolios through an innovative software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, VestmarkONE®. Financial institutions and advisors use Vestmark's dynamic suite of portfolio and practice management tools and services to build customized solutions that meet their business needs and help to improve outcomes for clients.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered outside of Boston, Vestmark is a trusted partner to some of the largest and most respected players across the wealth management industry. More than $1.4 trillion in assets and 4.5 million accounts are currently managed on the VestmarkONE® platform. For more information about Vestmark's solutions, call (781) 224-3640, email inquiry@vestmark.com, or visit www.vestmark.com.

Media Inquiries:

JConnelly for Adhesion Wealth/Vestmark

Laura Simpson

(973) 850-7319

lsimpson@jconnelly.com

The WealthManagement.com Industry Awards is the only awards program to honor outstanding achievements by companies and organizations that support financial advisor success. A panel of 14 judges from top names in the industry determined the 2019 WealthManagement.com Industry Awards. Winners were selected based on quantitative measures of their initiatives—such as scope, scale, adoption and feature set—along with qualitative measures such as innovation, creativity and new methods of delivery. Adhesion was evaluated against five other Model Marketplace providers and neither Vestmark nor Adhesion paid a fee to participate. The award may not be representative of any one client's experience and is not indicative of the investment adviser's future performance.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adhesion-wealth-wins-wealthmanagementcom-2019-industry-award-for-manager-exchange-300923313.html

SOURCE Adhesion Wealth