Adhesives Technology Corporation Launches Two New IBC Compliant Adhesives

05/26/2020 | 12:53pm EDT

Pompano Beach, Florida, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adhesives Technology Corporation has released two new code compliant, ICC evaluated adhesive anchoring products – ULTRABOND® HYB-2CC, a hybrid vinylester and ULTRABOND® EPX-3CC, a high performance, value optimized epoxy.

New federal regulations have raised the bar on performance requirements for adhesives used on federally funded projects, and states are following suit. As engineers are looking to specify adhesive products with a pedigree, the addition of two additional IBC/IRC compliant adhesive products fills the need in the industry and brings additional value to the already impressive ULTRABOND® line from Adhesives Technology. Both products are compatible with Pro Anchor Design, ATC’s advanced anchor design software.

ULTRABOND® HYB-2CC is a hybrid anchoring adhesive approved for use in dry, damp or water-filled holes in cracked and uncracked concrete and can be applied in temperatures down to 23 F. For jobs where time is of the essence, HYB-2CC will cure completely in 30 minutes at 70 F. To view its ICC report, see ESR-4535.  

ULTRABOND® EPX-3CC is a high-performance anchoring epoxy ideal for high volume specifications. It is a best in class product that’s code approved in bulk and cartridge. Because it is formulated with a 1:1 mix ratio and 24-month shelf life, it is easy to use and economical to store. EPX-3CC has also been evaluated to perform as advertised by ICC – see ESR-4533 for more information. 

About Adhesives Technology Corp.

A member of Meridian Adhesives Group, Adhesives Technology Corp. has been formulating and manufacturing complex chemical adhesives for decades, and the addition of two more IBC compliant offerings cements their position firmly at the top of the industry. Their products boast over 220 DOT approvals and are well known on jobsites across North America. Check out their website at www.atcepoxy.com or call for more information. 

About Meridian Adhesives Group

Meridian Adhesives Group is a leading manufacturer of high-value adhesives and sealants technologies. Its portfolio of solutions includes high-performance specialty epoxy, polyurethane, hot melt and hybrid adhesives for the electronics, medical, construction and infrastructure markets. The company has operations in Dalton, GA; Fontana, CA; Billerica, MA; Pompano Beach, FL; Cranston, RI; Columbus, OH; and Marlborough, UK. For more information, visit www.meridianadhesives.com.

T.J. Bland
Adhesives Technology Corporation
954.461.2335
tjbland@atcepoxy.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
