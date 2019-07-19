Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Adient : Filings 3

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/19/2019 | 04:35pm EDT

FORM 3

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0104 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the

Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Date of Event Requiring

3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

Statement (MM/DD/YYYY)

Huang Jian James

7/18/2019

Adient plc [ADNT]

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)

49200 HALYARD DRIVE

_____ Director

_____ 10% Owner

___ X ___ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

Vice President, APAC /

(Street)

5. If Amendment, Date

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

PLYMOUTH, MI 48170

Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Amount of Securities

3. Ownership

4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership

(Instr. 4)

Beneficially Owned

Form: Direct

(Instr. 5)

(Instr. 4)

(D) or Indirect

(I)

(Instr. 5)

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate Security

2. Date Exercisable and

3. Title and Amount of

4. Conversion

5. Ownership

6. Nature of Indirect

(Instr. 4)

Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

or Exercise

Form of

Beneficial Ownership

(MM/DD/YYYY)

Derivative Security

Price of

Derivative

(Instr. 5)

(Instr. 4)

Derivative

Security:

Security

Direct (D) or

Date

Expiration

Title

Amount or

Indirect (I)

Exercisable

Date

Number of

(Instr. 5)

Shares

Restricted Stock Units

10/31/2017

(1)

Ordinary

10100.9762

(1)

D

(1)

Shares

Restricted Stock Units

11/7/2017

(1)

Ordinary

480.0451

(1)

D

(1)

Shares

Restricted Stock Units

10/2/2018

(1)

Ordinary

326.8183

(1)

D

(1)

Shares

Restricted Stock Units

10/1/2019

(1)

Ordinary

2388.4417

(1)

D

(1)

Shares

Stock Appreciation Rights

(2)

10/5/2022

Ordinary

222

$28.97

D

Shares

Explanation of Responses:

  1. Subject to certain acceleration and forfeiture provisions, the restricted stock units vest in three equal annual installments beginning on the date listed in the "Date Exercisable" column above. Restricted stock units accrue dividend equivalent units and are settled in cash.
  2. The stock appreciation rights, which have fully vested, will be settled in cash.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

Huang Jian James

49200 HALYARD DRIVE

Vice President, APAC

PLYMOUTH, MI 48170

Signatures

/s/ David P. Knaff, attorney-in-fact for Jian James Huang

7/19/2019

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
    Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

Adient plc published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 20:34:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:18pIRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
05:18pRALPH LAUREN : President to Leave Company at the End of September
DJ
05:17pASHFORD : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
05:17pAMES NATIONAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:17pCASTLE BRANDS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:16pGLACIER MEDIA INC. : Announces Private Placement
AQ
05:16pKirkland Lake Gold Files Amended and Restated Technical Report for Macassa Mine
GL
05:14pQ BIOMED : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:13pBREAKING : Algeria are AFCON Champions, overcome Senegal in final
AQ
05:13pSHUTTERFLY INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : shares hit record highs, powered by growing cloud sales
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : takes $4.9 billion charge for prolonged grounding of 737 MAX planes
3F-SECURE OYJ : F SECURE OYJ : Secure Hal Year Report 1 January - 30 June 2019
4BAYER AG : Does renewables pioneer Germany risk running out of power?
5PPG INDUSTRIES : PPG INDUSTRIES : Car-Maker Weakness Hurts PPG Sales

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group