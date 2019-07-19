Adient : Filings 3

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF
SECURITIES
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0104 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the
Investment Company Act of 1940
|
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
|
2. Date of Event Requiring
|
3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
|
|
|
|
Statement (MM/DD/YYYY)
|
|
|
|
|
Huang Jian James
|
|
7/18/2019
|
Adient plc [ADNT]
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Last)
|
(First)
|
(Middle)
|
4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)
|
49200 HALYARD DRIVE
|
_____ Director
|
_____ 10% Owner
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
___ X ___ Officer (give title below)
|
_____ Other (specify below)
|
|
|
|
|
Vice President, APAC /
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Street)
|
|
5. If Amendment, Date
|
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
|
PLYMOUTH, MI 48170
|
Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)
|
_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
|
(City)
|
(State)
|
(Zip)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.Title of Security
|
|
|
|
2. Amount of Securities
|
3. Ownership
|
|
4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
|
(Instr. 4)
|
|
|
|
Beneficially Owned
|
Form: Direct
|
|
(Instr. 5)
|
|
|
|
|
(Instr. 4)
|
|
(D) or Indirect
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(I)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Instr. 5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
|
1. Title of Derivate Security
|
2. Date Exercisable and
|
3. Title and Amount of
|
4. Conversion
|
5. Ownership
|
6. Nature of Indirect
|
(Instr. 4)
|
Expiration Date
|
Securities Underlying
|
or Exercise
|
Form of
|
Beneficial Ownership
|
|
(MM/DD/YYYY)
|
|
Derivative Security
|
Price of
|
Derivative
|
(Instr. 5)
|
|
|
|
(Instr. 4)
|
|
Derivative
|
Security:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Security
|
Direct (D) or
|
|
|
Date
|
Expiration
|
Title
|
Amount or
|
|
|
|
Indirect (I)
|
|
|
Exercisable
|
Date
|
|
Number of
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Instr. 5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restricted Stock Units
|
10/31/2017
|
(1)
|
Ordinary
|
10100.9762
|
(1)
|
D
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
|
Shares
|
|
|
|
|
Restricted Stock Units
|
11/7/2017
|
(1)
|
Ordinary
|
480.0451
|
(1)
|
D
|
|
(1)
|
Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restricted Stock Units
|
10/2/2018
|
(1)
|
Ordinary
|
326.8183
|
(1)
|
D
|
|
(1)
|
Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restricted Stock Units
|
10/1/2019
|
(1)
|
Ordinary
|
2388.4417
|
(1)
|
D
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
Shares
|
|
|
|
|
Stock Appreciation Rights
|
(2)
|
10/5/2022
|
Ordinary
|
222
|
$28.97
|
D
|
|
|
Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Explanation of Responses:
-
Subject to certain acceleration and forfeiture provisions, the restricted stock units vest in three equal annual installments beginning on the date listed in the "Date Exercisable" column above. Restricted stock units accrue dividend equivalent units and are settled in cash.
-
The stock appreciation rights, which have fully vested, will be settled in cash.
Reporting Owners
|
Reporting Owner Name / Address
|
|
Relationships
|
|
Director
|
10% Owner
|
Officer
|
Other
|
Huang Jian James
|
|
|
|
|
49200 HALYARD DRIVE
|
|
|
Vice President, APAC
|
PLYMOUTH, MI 48170
|
Signatures
|
|
|
/s/ David P. Knaff, attorney-in-fact for Jian James Huang
|
7/19/2019
|
|
|
|
**Signature of Reporting Person
|
|
Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
-
If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
-
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.
Disclaimer
Adient plc published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 20:34:08 UTC